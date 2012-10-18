Suspect sought in 2011 murder of 32-year-old man

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department and Crime Stoppers are asking for the public’s help in solving the 2011 murder of Christopher Johnson, 32.

Johnson's body was found in a vacant lot in the 500 block of Ferris on May 5, 2011.

Police said he was last seen in his father's vehicle, a red Ford Mustang. The car was later found abandoned and burned in Bexar County.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to the arrest of the suspect involved in this crime. Callers may remain anonymous. The number to call is 210-224-STOP (7867).