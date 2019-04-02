US would reportedly run out of avocados in 3 weeks if POTUS shuts down border

Among the many implications of the president’s threat to shut down the U.S. border, one consequence in particular is drawing the ire of many: an avocado shortage.

According to a Reuters report, should President Donald Trump shut down the U.S.-Mexico border, America's avocado supply would run dry in three weeks.

Steve Barnard, the president and chief executive of Mission Produce, quoted the news outlet with the three-week time frame. Barnard is somewhat of an expert on the matter, as he helms the largest distributor and grower of avocados in the world.

Barnard told Reuters that while California has a small crop, the fruits are not yet ready to be harvested, adding that "Mexico supplies virtually 100 percent of the avocados in the U.S. right now."

The president tweeted Friday that he would close the border or large portions of the border if "Mexico doesn’t immediately stop ALL illegal immigration coming into the United States throug (sic) our Southern Border."

The president tweeted again Saturday that his "next step" would be to close the border to curb illegal immigration and stop the drug flow from Mexico.