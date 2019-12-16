Beware of holiday hazards that could harm your pets

SAN ANTONIO – Animal Care Services is reminding pet owners of some common holiday hazards that might put pets at risk.

If you have a pet or will be spending time at a home that has pets, it’s important to know which plants are poisonous to animals and what not to feed Fido, among other things.

Never give your pets these holiday foods

Common holiday hazards:

Common holiday plants like lilies, mistletoe and holly berries are very poisonous to pets. Poinsettias are actually not as toxic but could cause stomach distress if ingested.

Ribbon, candles, aluminum foil and cellophane candy wrappers can be a choking hazard and cause intestinal blockage if swallowed.

Christmas tree water could contain fertilizers.

Common food dangers:

Holiday goodies should be kept away from your pet. Chocolate and raisins can be fatal to many animals.

It may be tempting but don’t give your pet table food. Holiday foods can be hard on your animal’s stomach and may lead to diarrhea and vomiting. Candies and gums with the artificial sweetener Xylitol can also be toxic to pets.

Remember, poultry bones are a choking hazard and they can splinter. Giving alcohol to a pet - even a sip or two - is dangerous and could be fatal.

How To Spot Potential Signs of Cancer In Your Pets

If you suspect your animal may have ingested something toxic, call the ASPCA animal poison control center at 1-888-426-4435 or take your pet to the vet immediately.