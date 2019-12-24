Bloomberg: Saturday’s shopping set single-day sales record

Retail shoppers on Saturday set a new industry record, making it the single biggest day in retail history, Bloomberg reports.

According to Customer Growth Partners, a retail research firm, sales reached $34.4 billion, topping Black Friday’s $31.2 billion and Cyber Monday’s $19.1 billion.

The article said that the big retailers -- Walmart, Amazon, Costco and Target -- saw increased traffic and that job growth and an in increase in incomes have led to increased spending.

Bloomberg said that despite foot traffic being down at malls, the number of people who went and actually made a purchase rose.