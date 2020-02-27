Get half off admission to San Antonio Zoo once a month

SAN ANTONIO – You can go to the San Antonio Zoo for half off the normal price of admission once a month on locals days.

San Antonio Zoo frequently hosts locals day for residents of San Antonio.

Admission is regularly $17.50 for adults and $14.25 for children ages 3 to 11, but the price will drop to $8 per person once a month on designated days.

Upcoming locals days:

March 20

April 8

May 28

June 21

"The deep discount will allow for even more people to learn how the zoo combines conservation, animal care, and education to secure a future for wildlife," according to a zoo spokesperson.

The discounted tickets can be purchased at the zoo's front gate with proof of residency.

San Antonio Zoo hours are available here.