Starbucks at San Antonio Zoo opening next week

SAN ANTONIO – Monday is the grand opening for the Starbucks at San Antonio Zoo, located where the Train Cafe used to be.

The new Starbucks will be open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday at 3910 N. St. Mary’s Street. Full hours are not yet available.

The first 100 guests who attend the ribbon-cutting ceremony at 10 a.m. will receive a reusable San Antonio Zoo travel mug and guests who bring their own mug will receive 10 cents off any beverage purchase, according to the Facebook event page.

Guests who purchase a Venti beverage or larger on Monday will receive $1 off their purchase.

Additionally, the zoo will be extending hours for spring break starting March 7 through March 22.

Standard admission for Jungle Boogie Break is only $18.99 for adults; $16.99 for children (ages 3-11); admission is free for children two and under, according to a press release.