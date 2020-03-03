Police seek pair in connection with Circle K aggravated assault

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department and Crime Stoppers want the public’s assistance in tracking down two people responsible for an aggravated assault.

The incident occurred Feb. 16 at a Circle K convenience store in the 2500 block of Nogalitos Street.

According to police, a man tried to steal from the store and was confronted by an employee. That’s when, police said, a woman driving a vehicle struck the employee in the parking lot.

The man got into the vehicle and fled with the woman, police said.

Anyone with any knowledge of the robbery is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (210) 224-STOP.

Tips can also be texted to CRIMES (274637) or by visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest.