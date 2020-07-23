88ºF

Pollos Asados Los Nortenos opens second San Antonio location

Uber-popular chicken restaurant located on Northeast side

Mary Claire Patton, Digital Journalist

SAN ANTONIO – The uber-popular chicken restaurant Pollos Asados Los Nortenos opened a second location on San Antonio’s northeast side.

The new location at 4822 Walzem Road, formerly the home of Big Easy Cafe, is located in front of Rackspace.

Take out is available and dine-in seating is open at 50% capacity, according to a spokesperson for the restaurant.

The highly-rated charbroiled chicken eatery grills up to 800 chickens a day at the original location on Rigsby Avenue.

David Elder listed Pollos Asados Los Nortenos as one of the top 10 restaurants in San Antonio in 2018.

The current hours of operation for the second location are 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday.

Don’t forget the green sauce.

About the Author: