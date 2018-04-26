Pollos Asados Los Nortenos is now open!

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio’s Pollos Asados Los Nortenos restaurant reopened its doors at 10 a.m. Thursday after a seven-month hiatus due to Clean Air Act violations.

The owner, Frank Garcia, told KSAT 12’s Jessie Degollado on Wednesday that “the chicken will be the same, and the green sauce!”

Read more details about the interview here.

The popular San Antonio eatery grills up to 800 chickens a day.

Freetail Brewing Co. offers Kawhi sweet deal to smooth things over with Spurs

Reactions on Twitter are overwhelmingly positive:

POLLOS ASADOS LOS NORTEÑOS IS REOPENING ON THURSDAY ‼️‼️‼️ pic.twitter.com/QGeeYgLbOH — a l y s s a 💛 (@aalyssaa_g) April 25, 2018

Hey fellow San Antonions, pollos asados opens tomorrow!(; — Y a z z (@yazminn_11) April 25, 2018

I just want pollos asados to open already it’s been way to long 🤦🏽‍♀️ — Dinah (@ohhh_dinah) April 18, 2018

Pollos Asados Norteños opened back up the 1st day of NIOSA. It’s a San Antonio miracle!!! — Reduced Lunch Josh (@manormade) April 26, 2018

If I go by myself to go eat at Pollos Asados Los Norteño when it opens in the morning/Lunchtime I don’t care I’m still going😭😂❤️ — Mariee (@CorinaaMarie) April 26, 2018

Pollos Asados opens up again tomorrow and I can’t go 😭 — Tristan Alvarado ® (@Spider_Tris) April 26, 2018

I’ve waited so long for pollos asados to reopen they need to stop playing with my feelings 😭😭 — val. (@oh_bal10) April 25, 2018

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.