Pollos Asados Los Nortenos is now open!

Popular San Antonio eatery reopens after seven months

By Mary Claire Patton - Digital Content Curator

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio’s Pollos Asados Los Nortenos restaurant reopened its doors at 10 a.m. Thursday after a seven-month hiatus due to Clean Air Act violations.

The owner, Frank Garcia, told KSAT 12’s Jessie Degollado on Wednesday that “the chicken will be the same, and the green sauce!”

The popular San Antonio eatery grills up to 800 chickens a day.

Reactions on Twitter are overwhelmingly positive:

