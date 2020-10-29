Don’t forget! Fall back this weekend with end of daylight saving time

SAN ANTONIO – It’s that time of year again! Daylight saving time ends Sunday as clocks “fall back” one hour.

Make sure to set a reminder on your phone to roll back the clock to standard time. The official time change is at 2 a.m., but for people that usually hit the hay earlier, go ahead and set your clocks back before going to bed.

Your smartphone should automatically adjust its clock. However, you’ll need to manually change the clocks on your car radio, oven, alarm clock and the other standalone clocks around your home.

And, believe it or not, not all states in the U.S. take part in daylight saving time. Hawaii and Arizona don’t observe the biannual clock-changing chore. But, Texas is not exempt from the time change.

