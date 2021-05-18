Edinburg police issue Silver Alert for missing 76-year-old man

The Edinburg Police Department is searching for Julio Ayala, who is diagnosed with a cognitive impairment.

EDINBURG, Texas – The Edinburg Police Department is looking for a missing 76-year-old man who they say poses a credible threat to his own health and safety.

Officials said Julio Ayala is 5 feet, 7 inches tall, and weighs about 150 pounds.

He has black hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing glasses, a black jacket with a white shirt and black sweats.

Ayala was last seen around 11:30 p.m. Monday in the 2000 block of Mesa Drive in Edinburg, Texas.

Officials said Ayala is diagnosed with a cognitive impairment.

Anyone who has seen Ayala is asked to call the Edinburg Police Department at (956) 289-7700.