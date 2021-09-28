Pepperoni DiGiorno pizza recalled due to misbranding, undeclared allergens

Nearly 27,900 pounds of frozen DiGiorno Crispy Pan Crust pepperoni pizza is being recalled due to misbranding and undeclared allergens.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food and Safety Inspection Service (FSIS) made the announcement Sunday saying the pizzas contain textured soy protein, a known allergen, which is not declared on the product label.

Some of the frozen pepperoni pizza products might actually contain the frozen three meat pizza instead of just pepperoni. The three meat pizzas contain textured soy protein and were produced on June 30, 2021.

According to the FSIS, the issue was discovered after a customer called to complain that a three-meat pizza was in a carton labeled as a pepperoni pizza.

The 26-oz. carton containing “DIGIORNO PEPPERONI CRISPY PAN CRUST” with lot code 1181510721 and “Best Buy” date of MAR2022 on the label are the products being recalled.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions from consuming the affected products, however, anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

The FSIS says the recalled pizzas should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

Consumers with food safety questions can call the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 1-888-MPHotline (1-888-674-6854) or live chat via Ask USDA from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For consumers that need to report a problem with a meat, poultry, or egg product, the online Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System can be accessed here 24 hours a day.