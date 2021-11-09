Free Landfill Day in San Antonio on Saturday

SAN ANTONIO – Saturday, Nov. 13, is Free Landfill Day for San Antonio residents.
San Antonians looking to dispose of furniture, including mattresses and other bulky items can bring them to several landfill locations from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
You'll need a picture ID and a recent CPS Energy utility bill showing a Solid Waste service fee to participate in Free Landfill Day.
No contractor, commercial industrial or hazardous waste will be accepted.
The following locations will be participating:
- Republic Services Landfill 7000 IH 10 East
- TDS Transfer Station (Bulky items only) 11601 Starcrest
- Waste Management Landfill 8611 Covel Road
