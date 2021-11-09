76º

Free Landfill Day in San Antonio on Saturday

Bring a copy of your most-recent CPS Energy bill

Mary Claire Patton, Digital Journalist

Emily Martin, Digital Producer Trainee

Do you have bulky waste, like tires or old mattresses? On Saturday, you just might be able to dispose of these items. (Magda Ehlers/Pexels stock photo)

SAN ANTONIO – Saturday, Nov. 13, is Free Landfill Day for San Antonio residents.

San Antonians looking to dispose of furniture, including mattresses and other bulky items can bring them to several landfill locations from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

You'll need a picture ID and a recent CPS Energy utility bill showing a Solid Waste service fee to participate in Free Landfill Day.

No contractor, commercial industrial or hazardous waste will be accepted.

The following locations will be participating:

  • Republic Services Landfill 7000 IH 10 East
  • TDS Transfer Station (Bulky items only) 11601 Starcrest
  • Waste Management Landfill 8611 Covel Road

