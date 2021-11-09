Free Landfill Day in San Antonio on Saturday

Do you have bulky waste, like tires or old mattresses? On Saturday, you just might be able to dispose of these items.

SAN ANTONIO – Saturday, Nov. 13, is Free Landfill Day for San Antonio residents.

San Antonians looking to dispose of furniture, including mattresses and other bulky items can bring them to several landfill locations from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

You'll need a picture ID and a recent CPS Energy utility bill showing a Solid Waste service fee to participate in Free Landfill Day.

No contractor, commercial industrial or hazardous waste will be accepted.

The following locations will be participating:

Republic Services Landfill 7000 IH 10 East

TDS Transfer Station (Bulky items only) 11601 Starcrest

Waste Management Landfill 8611 Covel Road

For more information, click here.