These are the San Antonio city services that will be open for Thanksgiving and which will be closed

SAN ANTONIO – City Hall and most municipal offices will be closed to observe the Thanksgiving holidays on Nov. 25 and 26.
The 311 Call Center will be closed on Thanksgiving Day with the exception of emergency concerns related to animals and traffic malfunctions. Residents can also submit city service requests through the city’s mobile app, San Antonio 311.
OPEN:
- Police will be on duty
- Fire and EMS personnel will be on duty
- 3-1-1 Call Center will be operational from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 26
- SAPD’s detention center and magistrate offices
- Wednesday and Thursday collections for recycling, organics and garbage will be collected on Wednesday, Nov. 24.
- Friday collections for recycling, organics recycling and garbage will be collected Friday, Nov. 26
- Dead animal collection crews will be on duty Friday, Nov. 26
- Solid Waste Management Customer Service Call Center will be open Friday, Nov. 26
- Animal Care Officers will be on duty
- Animal Care Services Lobby and Adoption Center will be open Friday, Nov. 26
- Downtown visitors will enjoy an on-street parking meter holiday
- Parks and trails
- La Villita and Market Square will be open on Friday, Nov. 26
- Spanish Governor’s Palace will be open on Friday, Nov. 26
CLOSED:
- 3-1-1 will be closed Thursday, Nov. 25 with the exception of emergency concerns related to animals and traffic malfunctions
- SAWS offices will be closed Nov. 25-26. Emergency services will continue.
- All Metro Health clinics and the Alamodome mass vaccination clinic
- Senior Comprehensive Centers
- Senior Nutrition Sites (seniors or the general public may contact individual nutrition sites for holiday schedule information)
- Parks & Recreation Community Centers
- The San Antonio Natatorium, McFarlin Tennis Center and Barrera Community Fitness Center
- Willie Velasquez, Frank Garrett and Claude Black Community Centers
- Early Education & Child Care Assistance Services Administrative Offices
- Head Start Administrative Offices and school district sites
- Pre-K 4 SA Centers and Corporate Office
- Darner Central Operations Facility (including the Park Reservations Office)
- Fitness in the Park Classes
- Office of the City Clerk, Passports, Vital Records and Municipal Archives and Records
- SAPD’s Administration and Records Section
- SAFD Administrative Offices
- Brush collection will not operate Thursday, Nov. 25
- Bitters Complex (Brush Recycling), 1800 Wurzbach Parkway is closed Thursday, Nov. 25
- Nelson Gardens Brush Recycling Center, 8963 Nelson Rd. is closed Thursday, Nov. 25
- Bulky waste collection centers and household hazardous waste sites (Frio City Rd., Rigsby and Culebra) are closed Thursday, Nov. 25
- Recycling, organics recycling, and garbage will not be collected Thursday, Nov. 25. They will be collected one day earlier on Wednesday, Nov. 24
- Dead animal collection crews will not be on duty Thursday, Nov. 25
- Solid Waste Management Administrative offices
- Solid Waste Management Customer Service Call Center will be closed Thursday, Nov. 25
- Animal Care Services Lobby and Adoption Center will be closed Thursday, Nov. 25
- San Antonio Municipal Court
- Office of Historic Preservation
- Alamodome Box Office will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 25
- Central Library and all branch libraries will close at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 24 and will remain closed Nov. 25-26
- Neighborhood and Housing Services Department
- Carver Community Cultural Center
- La Villita and Market Square Administrative Offices
- La Villita and Market Square will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 25
- Spanish Governor’s Palace will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 25
- Culture Commons Gallery at Plaza de Armas
- Centro de Artes Gallery at Market Square