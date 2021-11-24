These are the San Antonio city services that will be open for Thanksgiving and which will be closed

SAN ANTONIO – City Hall and most municipal offices will be closed to observe the Thanksgiving holidays on Nov. 25 and 26.

The 311 Call Center will be closed on Thanksgiving Day with the exception of emergency concerns related to animals and traffic malfunctions. Residents can also submit city service requests through the city’s mobile app, San Antonio 311.

OPEN:

Police will be on duty

Fire and EMS personnel will be on duty

3-1-1 Call Center will be operational from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 26

SAPD’s detention center and magistrate offices

Wednesday and Thursday collections for recycling, organics and garbage will be collected on Wednesday, Nov. 24.

Friday collections for recycling, organics recycling and garbage will be collected Friday, Nov. 26

Dead animal collection crews will be on duty Friday, Nov. 26

Solid Waste Management Customer Service Call Center will be open Friday, Nov. 26

Animal Care Officers will be on duty

Animal Care Services Lobby and Adoption Center will be open Friday, Nov. 26

Downtown visitors will enjoy an on-street parking meter holiday

Parks and trails

La Villita and Market Square will be open on Friday, Nov. 26

Spanish Governor’s Palace will be open on Friday, Nov. 26

CLOSED: