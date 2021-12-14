Admission to see holiday lights at San Antonio Zoo is $8 on Tuesday for locals

The Whataburger Zoo Lights at the San Antonio Zoo.

SAN ANTONIO – Locals can see holiday lights and festive animals at the San Antonio Zoo at a deep discount on Tuesday.

Admission to the zoo is $8 for locals in honor of Locals Day. The prices are regularly $29.99 for adults and $25.99 for children ages 3 to 11.

The Whataburger Zoo Lights currently illuminates the zoo and includes two 32-foot LED holiday trees that sing and dance and a 124-foot-long tunnel.

Photo opportunities with Santa Claus are also available.

The zoo frequently hosts discounted days for residents of San Antonio, and tickets can be purchased at the gate with proof of local residency.

“This deep discount is the zoo’s way of showing gratitude towards residents of San Antonio; allowing for even more people to learn how the zoo combines conservation, animal care, and education in securing a future for wildlife,” zoo officials said in an email.

The San Antonio Zoo is open from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. on Tuesday.

