Police remove snake after it’s found hiding in toilet

Day shift removed the unwelcomed visitor and released it to a more suitable habitat. The snake was a harmless Gray Rat Snake, officials with the police department said.

EUFALA, Alabama – It turns out not all childhood fears are without merit as one Alabama police department recently removed a snake from a toilet.

“We never know from one day to the next what kind of call we will receive during our shift,” officials with Eufaula Alabama Police Department said in a Facebook post.

A serpent, identified as a gray rat snake, was discovered cooling off in a resident’s commode.

The homeowner called the non-emergency police line and officers arrived to relocate the snake to a more suitable habitat.

“In the snakes defense, he was just trying to reach the homeowner about their car’s extended warranty,” department officials cheekily said in the post.

According to AlabamaWildlife.org, the gray rat snake is fairly common for the state.

They are known to climb trees and buildings in search of birds and eggs to eat, the Alabama Wildlife Federation states. They also climb trees in search of cavities in which to nest.

Rat snakes are helpful to humans (when they’re not hiding in your potty) because they eat rodents, which carry diseases.

More animal headlines: