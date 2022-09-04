Skunk sightings could increase as animals bulk up for winter, officials say

SAN ANTONIO – Striped skunks are bulking up for the winter and officials say that could increase your chances of seeing one.

”You might see them foraging later into the morning hours and coming out earlier in the evening,” officials with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service said in a Facebook post.

Skunks tend to be nocturnal but are also sometimes spotted out during the daytime.

“This time of year they’re feasting on white grubs and other insect larvae,” officials said.

Striped skunks are the most common skunk in Texas and they are found all across the state, according to TPW Magazine.

Their diet mostly includes insects, rodents, birds, fruits and vegetable matter.

If you come across one of the little stinkers, leave it alone.

Skunks will usually give warning signs if they are about to spray — like stamping their feet, standing on their front legs or raising their tail in the air.

Back away from skunks very slowly and don’t turn your back, raise your arms or run. Once a skunk feels like a person is a safe distance away, it will scamper off.

