ACS takes in goat found wandering in San Antonio neighborhood

The Animal Care Services is now caring for a goat that was recently found wandering in a San Antonio neighborhood with a red leash around her neck.

SAN ANTONIO – The Animal Care Services is now caring for a goat that was recently found wandering in a San Antonio neighborhood.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday, ACS said a woman found the farm animal dragging a red leash around its neck in the 900 block of West Villaret Boulevard on the South Side.

The goat, which was later named Ambitious, entered the woman’s yard and remained there until the woman called 311 the following morning.

The woman did reach out to her neighbors via Nextdoor to see if the goat belonged to anyone, but no one responded.

On Aug. 20, ACS officers went to the woman’s home and they were able to easily rope Ambitious and guide the animal to the truck.

“Clearly, this was not her first rodeo walking on a leash,” the post states. “After a bit of a drive, Ambitious could lavish in her cuteness and enjoy the large livestock area at ACS.”

Authorities said Ambitious will remain at ACS until someone adopts it.

Ad

While goats are allowed as pets in city limits, people do need a permit to own them.

“Goats can be great companion pets, just (as) caring for a dog or cat, livestock also requires a lot of care, maintenance, and responsibility,” the post states.

A livestock permit is $150, according to ACS. For more information, click here.

Read also: