400-pound alligator spotted strolling through Texas neighborhood

KATY, Texas – A massive alligator took a stroll through a neighborhood west of Houston on Monday morning, and onlookers were able to capture footage of the reptile.

Fort Bend County Precinct 1 Constable Chad Norvell posted a video to social media of the 400-pound gator, which can be seen in the player above.

Michael Schwab also shared a video of the 12-foot alligator to Twitter, saying deputies were trying to guide the gator back to the local bayou. However, after several hours of waiting, it was determined that the big guy would be taken to a local animal sanctuary known as Gator Country.

Near Cinco Ranch in Katy, TX, a 12 foot alligator was taking a morning stroll near neighborhoods and a busy street.



The police tried to get him back in the bayou but after hours of waiting, they had him removed and sent to Gator Country in Beaumont, TX. pic.twitter.com/VQ5zBpe8Lj — Michael Schwab (@michaelschwab13) September 12, 2022

Norvell confirmed that the gator had been safely caught and relocated Monday afternoon.

The constable got a little playful online with Fulshear Police, who were also seen responding to the area and said, “his chip says he’s y’all’s... where do you want him dropped off?”

According to LouisianaAlligators.com, male alligators can grow to approximately 13+ feet in length. They are born an average of 8-9 inches in length and grow between 2 and 12 inches per year, depending on sex and environmental factors.

Ad

The longest documented alligator was 19 feet 2 inches. It was found in Louisiana in 1890, according to the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department.

Do you have any interesting photos or videos? Upload them to KSAT Connect online or through the KSAT Weather App.

Related: