Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss left suicide note citing past challenges, report says

LOS ANGELES – Many people are still mourning the death of beloved DJ and dancer Stephen “tWitch” Boss and wondering what led to his tragic suicide.

TMZ broke the news of the star’s death Wednesday morning and now TMZ is reporting that Boss left a suicide note.

According to TMZ, Boss left a suicide note at the motel room where his body was found, which allegedly alludes to challenges he’s faced in the past.

“Investigators have determined tWitch took an Uber from his home to the motel less than a mile from his home Monday morning, and switched his phone to airplane mode so no one could reach or track him,” TMZ reported.

The 40-year-old married father of three reportedly left his home Tuesday without his car. His wife, Allison Holker, was concerned because she said Boss would never leave home without his car so she went to a Los Angeles Police Department substation for help finding Boss.

In addition to his fame from being a DJ for Ellen Degeneres’ talk show, he was also known as a contestant on MTV’s “The Wade Robson Project,” and “So You Think You Can Dance.”

If you are thinking about suicide or are worried about a friend or loved one, you can call 988. It’s a free suicide and crisis lifeline available 24 hours a day in English and Spanish.

