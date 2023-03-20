Man sentenced for shooting through apartment wall, killing woman on her 30th birthday

SAN ANTONIO – A man was sentenced Monday to 20 years in prison for a shooting that killed a woman on her 30th birthday.

Amir Muhammad Rasul Powell, now 29, pleaded guilty to murder in the death of Shawana Robinson, 30, who was killed on July 24, 2019, at an apartment complex in the 10300 block of Sahara Drive.

“I feel like we did not get any justice for what this man did to my sister,” Cristal Rhodes said. “Twenty years is not enough. He took my sister’s life. His life should be taken as well.”

“I told him that he was a disgusting man, and he took away an amazing soul,” said Brianna Harrison, Robison’s daughter.

After the shooting, police said Powell was upset with his girlfriend after looking through her cellphone.

He physically assaulted the woman before getting a gun and firing it multiple times at the wall of the apartment.

Robinson was inside an adjacent apartment and was shot in the stomach. She was taken to University Hospital in critical condition, where she later died.

Watch Below: Family members give emotional victim impact statements following the sentencing of Amir Muhammad Rasul Powell.