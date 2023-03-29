SAPD, Crime Stoppers seek men who fired AR-15-style rifle during altercation at NE Side gas station

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are looking for the men who fired an AR-15-style rifle at a car while leaving a Northeast Side gas station last week.

The incident occurred on Tuesday, March 21 at a gas station in the 2300 block of NE Loop 410, at the intersection with Starcrest Drive.

According to police, a 23-year-old woman and her brother were parked at the gas pumps when several men inside a black Kia Rio with front-end damage drove up alongside them. Police said the men inside the Kia got into an argument with both the woman and her brother.

Police said while leaving the gas station parking lot, the front passenger of the Kia Rio sat on the car door’s window and pulled out a black AR-15-style rifle and shot at them.

The woman’s vehicle was hit by gunfire. The woman’s brother then pulled out his own gun and shot back at the men as it drove away, police said. The gunman and the suspect vehicle have not been found. If the men are located, they likely face a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Anyone with any knowledge of the incident is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 210-224-STOP.

Tips can also be texted to CRIMES (274637) or by visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest.