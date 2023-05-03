Where, how to vote on Saturday in Bexar County for the May 6 election

Get more election coverage on KSAT’s Vote 2023 page.

Bexar County will have 251 voting locations open on Saturday for the joint general, special, charter and bond election, which will decide the mayor’s seat, all 10 city council positions and Proposition A.

Polling locations, which include schools, libraries, churches, city halls and community centers, will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on May 6.

Voters can show up at any polling place and cast a ballot on Election Day. They will receive the proper ballot based on the precinct where they live.

There are currently more than 1.2 million voters in Bexar County, and of which 826,178 are in San Antonio.

Nearly 107,000 people already cast a ballot during the early voting period, which lasted from April 24 to May 2.

Some voters may be eligible to vote by mail. The last day to apply for a ballot by mail — received, not postmarked — was April 25. (You can read more about absentee/mail voting here.)

The last day to register to vote was April 6, but if you’re not sure if you’re registered, you can click here to check.

Where can I vote in Bexar County?

View the voting locations on an interactive map on the Bexar County Elections page.

What do I need to bring to the polling place?

Acceptable forms of ID include a Texas driver’s license, a Texas Election Identification Certificate issued by DPS, a Texas personal identification card issued by DPS, a Texas handgun license issued by DPS, a U.S. military ID card with a photo, a U.S. citizenship certificate containing with a photo, or a U.S. passport.

There are options if residents do not have one of the acceptable forms of ID and cannot reasonably obtain on.

They can fill out a Reasonable Impediment Declaration at their place of voting and show one of the following supporting forms of ID:

copy or original of a government document that shows the voter’s name and an address, including the voter registration certificate;

copy of or original current utility bill;

copy of or original bank statement;

copy of or original government check;

copy of or original paycheck; or

copy of or original of (a) a certified domestic (from a U.S. state or territory) birth certificate or (b) a document confirming birth admissible in a court of law which establishes the voter’s identity (which may include a foreign birth document).

