Where, how to vote on Saturday in Bexar County for the May 6 election

Bexar County will have 251 voting locations open on Saturday for the joint general, special, charter and bond election, which will decide the mayor’s seat, all 10 city council positions and Proposition A.
Polling locations, which include schools, libraries, churches, city halls and community centers, will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on May 6.
Voters can show up at any polling place and cast a ballot on Election Day. They will receive the proper ballot based on the precinct where they live.
There are currently more than 1.2 million voters in Bexar County, and of which 826,178 are in San Antonio.
Nearly 107,000 people already cast a ballot during the early voting period, which lasted from April 24 to May 2.
Some voters may be eligible to vote by mail. The last day to apply for a ballot by mail — received, not postmarked — was April 25. (You can read more about absentee/mail voting here.)
The last day to register to vote was April 6, but if you’re not sure if you’re registered, you can click here to check.
Where can I vote in Bexar County?
View the voting locations on an interactive map on the Bexar County Elections page.
- Bexar County Elections: 1103 S. Frio St., San Antonio TX 78207
- Adams ES: 135 E. Southcross, San Antonio TX 78214
- Adams Hill ES: 9627 Adams Hill Dr., San Antonio TX 78245
- Agnes Cotton Academy: 1616 Blanco Road, San Antonio TX 78212
- Alamo Convocation Center: 110 Tuleta Drive, San Antonio TX 78212
- Alamo Heights (City Hall): 6116 Broadway St., San Antonio TX 78209
- Alamo Heights ISD Administration Bldg.: 7101 Broadway St., San Antonio TX 78209
- Alan B. Shepard Middle School: 5558 Ray Ellison Blvd., San Antonio TX 78242
- Antonio Margil Elementary School: 1000 Perez St., San Antonio, TX 78207
- Artemisia Bowden Academy: 515 Willow St., San Antonio TX 78202
- Barkley-Ruiz ES: 1111 S. Navidad St., San Antonio TX 78207
- Beacon Hill ES: 1411 W. Ashby Pl., San Antonio TX 78201
- Beard ES: 8725 Sonoma Pkwy., Helotes TX 78023
- Behlau ES: 2355 Camp Light Way, San Antonio TX 78245
- Bella Cameron Elementary School: 3635 Belgium Lane, San Antonio, TX 78219
- Bexar County Justice Center: 300 Dolorosa, San Antonio TX 78205
- Blossom Athletic Ctr.: 12002 Jones Maltsberger Rd., San Antonio TX 78216
- Bob Hope ES: 3022 Reforma Dr., San Antonio TX 78211
- Bode Rec. Ctr.: 900 Rigsby Ave., San Antonio TX 78210
- Bradley MS: 14819 Heimer Rd., San Antonio TX 78232
- Brauchle ES: 8555 Bowens Crossing, San Antonio TX 78250
- Brentwood MS: 1626 W. Thompson Pl., San Antonio TX 78226
- Brookhollow Branch Library: 530 Heimer Rd., San Antonio TX 78232
- Bulverde Creek ES: 3839 Canyon Pkwy. San Antonio TX 78259
- Burke ES: 10111 Terra Oak, San Antonio TX 78250
- Bush MS: 1500 Evans Rd., San Antonio TX 78258
- Carlos Coon Elementary School: 3110 Timber View Dr., San Antonio TX 78251
- Carnahan ES: 6839 Babcock, San Antonio TX 78249
- Carson ES: 8151 Old Tezel Rd., San Antonio TX 78250
- Castle Hills (City Hall): 209 Lemonwood, Castle Hills TX 78213
- Central Library: 600 Soledad, San Antonio TX 78205
- China Grove (City Hall): 2412 FM 1516 S., China Grove TX 78263
- Christa McAuliffe Middle School: 9390 SW Loop 410 ,San Antonio TX 78242
- Church of Reconciliation: 8900 Starcrest Dr., San Antonio TX 78217
- Churchill HS: 12049 Blanco Rd., San Antonio TX 78216
- Cibolo Green ES: 24315 Bulverde Green, San Antonio TX 78261
- Clark HS: 5150 De Zavala Rd., San Antonio TX 78249
- Claude Black Community Center: 2805 E. Commerce St., San Antonio TX 78203
- Clear Spring ES: 4311 Clear Spring, San Antonio TX 78217
- Cody Library: 11441 Vance Jackson, San Antonio TX 78230
- Collier ES: 834 W. Southcross Blvd., San Antonio TX 78211
- Collins Garden Library: 200 N. Park Blvd., San Antonio TX 78204
- Colonial Hills United: 5247 Vance Jackson Rd., San Antonio TX 78230
- Colonies North ES: 9915 Northampton, San Antonio TX 78230
- Connally MS: 8661 Silent Sunrise, San Antonio TX 78250
- Converse City Hall (Old): 407 S. Seguin Rd., Converse, TX 78109
- Copernicus Community Ctr.: 5003 Lord Rd., San Antonio TX 78220
- Coronado Village ES: 213 Amistad Blvd., Universal City TX 78148
- Cortez Library: 2803 Hunter Blvd., San Antonio TX 78224
- Davis-Scott Family YMCA: 1213 Iowa St., San Antonio, TX 78203
- Dellview ES: 7235 Dewhurst Rd., San Antonio TX 78213
- E.T. Wrenn Middle School: 627 S. Acme Road, San Antonio TX 78237
- East Central Admin. Office: 6634 New Sulphur Springs Rd., San Antonio TX 78219
- East Terrell Hills ES: 4415 Bloomdale, San Antonio TX 78218
- Ed White Middle School: 7800 Midcrown Dr., San Antonio TX 78218
- Edgewood HS (Gym): 4133 Eldridge Ave., San Antonio TX 78237
- El Dorado ES: 12634 El Sendero, San Antonio TX 78233
- Ellison ES: 7132 Oak Dr., San Antonio TX 78256
- Eloise Japhet Academy: 314 Astor, San Antonio, TX 78210
- Elolf STEAM Academy: 6335 Beech Trail Dr., Converse TX 78109
- Elrod Elementary School: 8885 Heath Circle Dr., San Antonio, TX 78250
- Encino Library: 2515 E. Evans Rd., San Antonio TX 78259
- Esparza ES: 5700 Hemphill Dr., San Antonio TX 78228
- Faith Lutheran: 14819 Jones Maltsberger Rd., San Antonio TX 78247
- Fernandez ES: 6845 Ridgebrook St., San Antonio TX 78250
- Fields ES: 9570 FM 1560, San Antonio TX 78254
- Fire Station # 3: 11917 Lower Seguin Rd., Schertz TX 78154
- First Chinese Baptist 5481 Prue Rd. San Antonio TX 78240
- Five Palms ES 7138 Five Palms Dr. San Antonio TX 78242
- Frank Garrett Multi-Service Center: 1226 N.W. 18th St., San Antonio, TX 78207
- Frank Madla Elementary School: 6100 Royalgate Dr., San Antonio, TX 78242
- Gardendale Early Learning Program: 1731 Dahlgreen Ave., San Antonio TX 78237
- Gillette ES: 625 Gillette Blvd., San Antonio TX 78221
- Glenn ES: 2385 Horal Dr., San Antonio TX 78227
- Great Northwest Library: 9050 Wellwood, San Antonio TX 78250
- Grey Forest Comm. Clubhouse: 18249 Sherwood Trail, San Antonio TX 78023
- Guerra Library: 7978 W. Military Dr., San Antonio TX 78227
- Gus Garcia MS: 3306 Ruiz St. San Antonio TX 78228
- Hardy Oak ES 22900 Hardy Oak Blvd. San Antonio TX 78258
- Harmony ES 10625 Green Lake Dr. San Antonio TX 78223
- Harmony Hills ES 10727 Memory Ln. San Antonio TX 78216
- Harry H. Rogers Middle School: 314 Galway Drive, San Antonio TX 78223
- Hartman Center II (Bldg. 1): 1202 W. Bitters, San Antonio TX 78216
- Hatchett ES: 10700 Ingram Rd., San Antonio TX 78245
- Health Careers HS: 4646 Hamilton Wolfe Rd., San Antonio TX 78229
- Hector Garcia Middle School: 14900 Kyle Seale Pkwy., San Antonio TX 78255
- Helotes City Hall: 12951 Bandera Rd, Helotees TX 78023
- Helotes ES: 13878 Riggs Rd., San Antonio TX 78023
- Henderson ES: 14605 Kallison Bend, San Antonio TX 78254
- Henry Wadsworth Longfellow Middle School: 1130 E. Sunshine Dr., San Antonio, TX 78228
- Herman Hirsch Elementary School: 4826 Seabreeze Dr., San Antonio, TX 78220
- Hidden Forest ES: 802 Silver Spruce, San Antonio TX 78232
- Highland Hills ES: 734 Glamis Ave., San Antonio TX 78223
- Hoffmann ES: 12118 Volunteer Pkwy., San Antonio TX 78253
- Hollywood Park (City Hall): 2 Mecca Dr., Hollywood Park TX 78232
- Hope Church San Antonio: 18850 Redland Rd, San Antonio TX 78259
- Howard Early Childhood Center: 7800 Broadway St., San Antonio, TX 78209
- Huebner ES: 16311 Huebner Rd., San Antonio TX 78249
- Huisache Ave. Baptist: 1339 W. Huisache Ave., San Antonio TX 78201
- Hunters Creek Club: 3630 Hunters Cir., San Antonio TX 78230
- Igo Library: 13330 Kyle Seale Pkwy., San Antonio TX 78249
- Indian Springs ES: 25751 Wilderness Oak, San Antonio TX 78261
- Inez Foster ES: 6718 Pecan Valley, San Antonio TX 78223
- James Russell Lowell Middle School: 919 Thompson Pl., San Antonio TX 78226
- Joe Ward Recreation Center: 435 E. Sunshine Dr. San Antonio TX 78228
- John Greenleaf Whittier Middle School: 2101 Edison Dr., San Antonio TX 78201
- John Marshall High School: 8000 Lobo Ln., San Antonio TX 78240
- Johnston Branch Library: 6307 Sun Valley Dr.. San Antonio TX 78227
- Judson ISD ERC: 8205 Palisades Dr., Live Oak TX 78233
- Judson ISD Performing Arts: 9443 Schaefer Rd, Converse TX 78109
- Kate Schenck Elementary School: 101 Kate Schenck, San Antonio TX 78223
- Kinder Ranch ES 2035 Kinder Pkwy. San Antonio TX 78260
- Kindred Elementary School: 7811 Kindred St., San Antonio TX 78224
- Kingsborough MS: 422 Ashley Rd., San Antonio TX 78221
- Kirby (City Hall): 112 Bauman St., Kirby TX 78219
- Kitty Hawk MS: 840 Old Cimarron Trl., Universal City TX 78148
- Krueger MS: 438 Lanark Dr., San Antonio TX 78218
- Ladera Elementary School: 14750 W. Grosenbacher Rd., San Antonio TX 78245
- Langley Elementary School: 14185 Bella Vista Pl., San Antonio TX 78253
- Larkspur ES: 11330 Belair Dr., San Antonio TX 78213
- Las Lomas Elementary School: 20303 Hardy Oak Blvd., San Antonio TX 78258
- Las Palmas Library: 515 Castroville Rd., San Antonio TX 78237
- Laurel Heights United Methodist: 227 W. Woodlawn Ave., San Antonio TX 78212
- Leon Springs ES; 23881 IH-10 West, San Antonio TX 78257
- Leon Valley Conf. Ctr.: 6427 Evers Rd., San Antonio TX 78238
- Lewis ES: 1000 Seascape, San Antonio TX 78251
- Lieck Elementary School: 12600 Reid Ranch, San Antonio TX 78245
- Lions Field: 2809 Broadway St., San Antonio TX 78209
- Longs Creek ES: 15806 O’Connor Rd., San Antonio TX 78247
- Luckey Ranch ES: 12045 Luckey River, San Antonio TX 78252
- Luther Burbank High School: 1002 Edwards St., San Antonio TX 78204
- Marin B. Fenwick Academy: 1930 Waverly Ave., San Antonio TX 78228
- Martin Luther King Jr. Academy: 3501 Martin Luther King Dr., San Antonio TX 78220
- Maverick Library: 8700 Mystic Park, San Antonio TX 78254
- McCreless Library: 1023 Ada St., San Antonio TX 78223
- McDermott ES: 5111 USAA Blvd., San Antonio TX 78240
- Meadow Village ES: 1406 Meadow Way Dr., San Antonio TX 78227
- Memorial Branch Library: 3222 Culebra Rd., San Antonio TX 78228
- Metzger MS: 7475 Binz-Engleman Rd., San Antonio TX 78244
- Michael ES: 3155 Quiet Plain Dr., San Antonio TX 78245
- Miller’s Point ES: 7027 Misty Ridge Dr., Converse TX 78109
- Mirabeau B. Lamar ES: 201 Parland Pl., San Antonio TX 78209
- Mireles ES: 12260 Rockwall, San Antonio TX 78253
- Mission Academy: 9210 S. Presa, San Antonio TX 78223
- Mission Del Lago Community: 2301 Del Lago Pkwy., San Antonio TX 78221
- Mission Library: 3134 Roosevelt Ave., San Antonio TX 78214
- Montgomery ES: 7047 Montgomery Dr., San Antonio TX 78239
- Mt. Calvary Lutheran: 308 Mount Calvary Dr., San Antonio TX 78209
- Murnin ES: 9019 Dugas Rd., San Antonio TX 78251
- Neff MS: 5227 Evers Rd., San Antonio TX 78228
- Nichols ES: 9560 Braun Rd., San Antonio TX 78254
- Nimitz MS 5426 Blanco Rd. San Antonio TX 78216
- Northern Hills ES: 13901 Higgins Rd. San Antonio TX 78217
- Northside Activity Ctr.: 7001 Culebra Rd. San Antoino TX 78238
- Northwest Church of Christ (Youth Room): 9681 W. Loop 1604 N., San Antonio TX 78254
- Northwest Crossing ES: 10255 Dover Ridge, San Antonio TX 78250
- Northwest Vista College: 3535 N. Ellison Dr., San Antonio TX 78251
- Northwood ES: 519 Pike Rd., San Antonio TX 78209
- Oak Hills Terrace ES: 5710 Cary Grant Dr., San Antonio TX 78240
- Oak Meadow United Methodist Church: 2740 Hunters Green, San Antonio TX 78231
- Olmos ES: 1103 Allena Dr., San Antonio TX 78213
- Palo Alto College: 1400 W Villaret Blvd., San Antonio TX 78224
- Park Village Blended Learning Academy: 5855 Midcrown Dr., San Antonio TX 78218
- Parman Branch Library: 20735 Wilderness Oak, San Antonio TX 78258
- Paschall ES: 6351 Lake View Dr., San Antonio TX 78244
- Pease MS: 201 Hunt Ln., San Antonio TX 78245
- Pecan Valley ES: 3966 E. Southcross, San Antonio TX 78222
- Powell ES: 6003 Thunder Dr., San Antonio TX 78238
- Pre-K @West Ave.: 3915 West Ave., San Antonio TX 78213
- Precinct 1: 3505 Pleasanton Rd., San Antonio TX 78221
- Precinct 3: 320 Interpark Blvd., San Antonio TX 78216
- Raba ES: 9740 Raba Dr., San Antonio TX 78251
- Rawlinson MS: 14100 Vance Jackson, San Antonio TX 78249
- Rayburn ES: 635 Rayburn Dr., San Antonio TX 78221
- Redland Oaks ES: 16650 Redland Rd., San Antonio TX 78247
- Regency Place ES: 10222 Broadway, San Antonio TX 78217
- Rhodes ES: 5714 North Knoll, San Antonio TX 78240
- Ridgeview ES: 8223 McCullough Ave., San Antonio TX 78216
- Riverside Park ES: 202 School St., San Antonio TX 78210
- Roan Forest ES: 22710 Roan Park, San Antonio TX 78259
- Royal Ridge ES; 5933 Royal Ridge Dr., Windcrest TX 78239
- Rudder MS: 6558 Horn Blvd., San Antonio TX 78240
- SAC Victory Center: 1819 N. Main Ave., San Antonio TX 78212
- Sam Houston High School: 4635 E. Houston, San Antonio TX 78220
- Samuel A.Maverick ES: 107 Raleigh, San Antonio TX 78201
- San Antonio Housing Authority: 818 S. Flores St., San Antonio TX 78204
- Sarah S. King ES: 1001 Ceralvo St., San Antonio TX 78207
- Scarborough ES: 12280 Silver Pointe, San Antonio TX 78254
- Schaefer Library: 6322 US Hwy. 87 E., San Antonio TX 78222
- Scobee ES: 11223 Cedar Park, San Antonio TX 78249
- Semmes Library: 15060 Judson Rd., San Antoino TX 78247
- Shavano Park (City Hall): 900 Saddletree Ct., Shavano Park TX 78231
- Shepherd King Lutheran: 303 W. Ramsey Rd., San Antonio TX 78216
- Sidney Lanier High School: 1514 W. Cesar Chavez, San Antonio TX 78207
- Smith ES: 823 S. Gevers St., San Antonio TX 78203
- Southside ISD (Admin. Office): 1460 Martinez-Losoya Rd., San Antonio TX 78221
- Southwest ISD (Admin. Office): 11960 Dragon Ln., San Antonio TX 78252
- Specht ES: 25815 Overlook Pkwy., San Antonio TX 78260
- Spring Meadows ES: 7135 Elm Trail Dr., San Antonio TX 78244
- St. Hedwig (City Hall): 13065 FM 1346, St. Hedwig TX 78152
- St. James (Family Room): 907 W. Theo Ave., San Antonio TX 78225
- St. Leo (Parish Hall): 4423 S. Flores St., San Antonio TX 78214
- Stahl ES: 5222 Stahl Rd., San Antonio TX 78247
- Steubing Ranch ES: 5100 Knoll Creek, San Antonio TX 78247
- Stevenson MS: 8403 Tezel Rd., San Antonio TX 78254
- Stone Oak ES: 21045 Crescent Oaks, San Antonio TX 78258
- Taft High School: 11600 Culebra Rd, San Antonio TX 78253
- Takas Park: 9310 Jim Seal Dr., San Antonio TX 78239
- Tejeda MS: 2909 E. Evans Rd., San Antonio TX 78259
- Thomas Edison High School: 701 Santa Monica Dr., San Antonio TX 78212
- Thousand Oaks ES: 16080 Henderson Pass, San Antonio TX 78232
- Thousand Oaks Library: 4618 Thousand Oaks, San Antonio TX 78233
- Tobin Library at Oakwell: 4134 Harry Wurzbach Rd., San Antonio TX 78209
- Trinity United Methodist: 6800 Wurzbach Rd., San Antonio TX 78240
- Tuscany Heights ES: 25001 Wilderness Oak, San Antonio TX 78260
- Universal City (City Hall): 2150 Universal City Blvd., Universal City TX 78148
- Universal City Library: 100 Northview Dr., Universal City TX 78148
- Villarreal ES: 2902 White Tail Dr., San Antonio TX 78228
- Vinyard Ranch ES: 16818 Huebner Rd., San Antonio TX 78258
- Von Ormy Municipal Building: 14729 Quarter Horse, Von Ormy TX 78073
- Wanke ES: 10419 Old Prue Rd., San Antonio TX 78249
- Westminster Square Management: 1838 Basse Rd., San Antonio TX 78213
- Westwood Terrace ES: 2315 Hackamore Ln., San Antonio TX 78227
- Wetmore ES: 3250 Thousand Oaks, San Antonio TX 78247
- Wilshire ES: 6523 Cascade Pl., San Antonio TX 78218
- Wonderland of the Americas: 4522 Fredericksbug Rd., San Antonio TX 78201
- Woodlake Hills MS: 6625 Woodlake Parkway, San Antonio TX 78244
- Woodlawn Academy: 1717 W. Magnolia Ave., San Antonio TX 78201
- Woodlawn Hills ES: 110 W. Quill Dr., San Antonio TX 78228
- Woodlawn Pointe Center: 702 Donaldson, San Antonio TX 78201
- Woods of Shavano (Community Club): 13838 Parksite Woods, San Antonio TX 78249
- Woodstone ES: 5602 Fountainwood, San Antonio TX 78233
- Wright ES: 115 E. Huff Ave., San Antonio TX 78214
- Zachry MS: 9410 Timber Path, San Antonio TX 78250
What do I need to bring to the polling place?
Acceptable forms of ID include a Texas driver’s license, a Texas Election Identification Certificate issued by DPS, a Texas personal identification card issued by DPS, a Texas handgun license issued by DPS, a U.S. military ID card with a photo, a U.S. citizenship certificate containing with a photo, or a U.S. passport.
There are options if residents do not have one of the acceptable forms of ID and cannot reasonably obtain on.
They can fill out a Reasonable Impediment Declaration at their place of voting and show one of the following supporting forms of ID:
- copy or original of a government document that shows the voter’s name and an address, including the voter registration certificate;
- copy of or original current utility bill;
- copy of or original bank statement;
- copy of or original government check;
- copy of or original paycheck; or
- copy of or original of (a) a certified domestic (from a U.S. state or territory) birth certificate or (b) a document confirming birth admissible in a court of law which establishes the voter’s identity (which may include a foreign birth document).