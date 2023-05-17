SAPD, Crime Stoppers seek culprit in robbery of bank in far Northwest San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are looking for the person responsible for the robbery of a bank on the city’s far Northwest Side.

The incident occurred around 5 p.m. on May 9 at a Frost Bank in the 23780 block of Interstate 10 West, not far from the Dominion and Boerne Stage Road.

According to police, the person (seen above) entered the bank and pointed a gun at the employees. That’s when, police say, the suspect demanded money and fled the location. He has not been found.

Anyone with any knowledge of the incident is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 210-224-STOP.

Tips can also be texted to CRIMES (274637) or by visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest.