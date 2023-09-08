20 boat ramps at Canyon Lake are currently closed; Do’s and Don’ts of transplanting your plants

Only three boat ramps are expected to be open this weekend at Canyon Lake as the water levels dip even lower.

KSAT called the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Thursday who confirmed that boat ramps 17-19 would be open.

Just one of the three open ramps, ramp 17 at 401 Old Hancock Road, has free access for the public.

Boat ramp 18 at Canyon Park requires a park entrance fee of $20 per vehicle for non-Comal County registered vehicles and $5 for a vehicle with a Comal County registration sticker.

Boat ramp 19 at Canyon Lake Marina requires a $30 fee, plus tax, per day.

The U.S. Geological Survey reports that Canyon Lake is currently sitting at 892.02 feet. That is lower than the previous lowest lake elevation ever recorded when the lake reached 892.68 feet on Sept. 9, 2009, a spokesperson for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers previously told KSAT.

Canyon Lake, which is actually a reservoir, was built to help with flood control and water conservation. Construction on the dam started in 1958 and finished in 1964. The lake was filled to the conservation pool level by 1968.

- By KSAT digital journalist Mary Claire Patton

The Do’s and Don’ts of transplanting your plants 🌱

The Dos and Don’t of transplanting your plants (KSAT)

We are getting ready to plant our Fall vegetables in the KSAT Garden, but first, we have to clear out the garden bed.

Instead of tossing some of the plants, I’d like to try to transplant some of them — like a Passion Flower vine that took over the bed and started growing organically.

I don’t want to toss it because it’s great for pollinators, and one this size costs a lot of money at a nursery, so I’m going to transplant it to another location.

**Disclaimer — There is a 90 percent chance it’s going to die. Ideally, you want to transplant when it’s cooler temps not winter or triple-digit heat— but since it’s September and still 100 degrees, it’s now or never. Plus, you’re not a real gardener until you kill a handful of plants.

Click here to see how you do it correctly.

- By KSAT anchor/reporter Sarah Acosta.

