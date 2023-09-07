Texas Hill Country corn maze pays homage to Queen of Country Reba McEntire

FREDERICKSBURG, Texas – Fancy! One Texas Hill Country corn maze is celebrating the fall season with an homage to the Queen of Country.
Jenschke Orchards in Fredericksburg is one of 40+ farms across the U.S. honoring Reba McEntire as part of the Country Music Corn Maze campaign.
The campaign coincides with the legendary country singer’s upcoming lifestyle book “Not That Fancy: Simple Lessons on Living, Loving, Eating, and Dusting Off Your Boots.”
“While l admit being in a corn maze is one of the more unique things I’ve ever been invited to be a part of, I couldn’t be more excited to be involved with some of the things that matter most to me - farming, family, and friends,” said McEntire.
Jenschke Orchards owner Barret Jenschke said it’s an “exciting time to be working with Reba and we’re thrilled to honor her in our maze design this year.”
You can get in on the agritainment at Jenschke Orchards from Sept. 15 through Oct. 29. The farm is located at 8301 East US Hwy 290 in Fredericksburg.
A spokesperson for the orchard told KSAT Thursday that admission is $14 per person for anyone ages 3 and older. Children 2 and younger are free and military members will receive a 10% discount with a valid ID.
Along with getting lost in the maze, guests will have the opportunity to enter to win a grand prize trip to Nashville for a one-night-only special event, “Not That Fancy: An Evening with Reba & Friends” set for November 5 at Nashville’s iconic Ryman Auditorium. The prize will also include a two-night stay at a local hotel, according to a press release.
One lucky winner from each farm will also receive an autographed copy of McEntire’s upcoming book.
In addition to the giant corn maze, admission also includes:
- Corn Hole
- Texas Size Jumpy Pillow
- The Corn Box
- Wagon Ride Pick-up/Drop-off
- Cowboy Roping
- Pumpkin Patch
- Petting Zoo
- Pony Rides
- Tile Maze
- Barnyard Basketball
- Barnyard Rollers
- Tug-O-War
- Bubble Station
- Peach Mountain
- Farm Animals (Seasonal)
- Tether Ball
- Musician Spotlight
“Growing up on a ranch in Oklahoma, I know how important agriculture is and I love being involved with something that brings more people out to farms across the country for good wholesome fun,” McEntire said.
The country singer is expected to release a corresponding album “Not That Fancy” with stripped-down versions of some of her most iconic songs as well as a brand-new track on Oct. 6.
For more information about the orchard call (830) 997-8422 or visit fredericksburgmaze.com.