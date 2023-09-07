Texas Hill Country corn maze pays homage to Queen of Country Reba McEntire

Jenschke Orchards is one of 40+ farms featuring Reba in their corn maze this year. Collectively, the farms—which are designed by The MAiZE Inc. in 24 states across the U.S.—will reach more than a million visitors during the fall season.

FREDERICKSBURG, Texas – Fancy! One Texas Hill Country corn maze is celebrating the fall season with an homage to the Queen of Country.

Jenschke Orchards in Fredericksburg is one of 40+ farms across the U.S. honoring Reba McEntire as part of the Country Music Corn Maze campaign.

The campaign coincides with the legendary country singer’s upcoming lifestyle book “Not That Fancy: Simple Lessons on Living, Loving, Eating, and Dusting Off Your Boots.”

“While l admit being in a corn maze is one of the more unique things I’ve ever been invited to be a part of, I couldn’t be more excited to be involved with some of the things that matter most to me - farming, family, and friends,” said McEntire.

Jenschke Orchards owner Barret Jenschke said it’s an “exciting time to be working with Reba and we’re thrilled to honor her in our maze design this year.”

You can get in on the agritainment at Jenschke Orchards from Sept. 15 through Oct. 29. The farm is located at 8301 East US Hwy 290 in Fredericksburg.

A spokesperson for the orchard told KSAT Thursday that admission is $14 per person for anyone ages 3 and older. Children 2 and younger are free and military members will receive a 10% discount with a valid ID.

Jenschke Orchards map (Jenschke Orchards)

Along with getting lost in the maze, guests will have the opportunity to enter to win a grand prize trip to Nashville for a one-night-only special event, “Not That Fancy: An Evening with Reba & Friends” set for November 5 at Nashville’s iconic Ryman Auditorium. The prize will also include a two-night stay at a local hotel, according to a press release.

One lucky winner from each farm will also receive an autographed copy of McEntire’s upcoming book.

In addition to the giant corn maze, admission also includes:

Corn Hole

Texas Size Jumpy Pillow

The Corn Box

Wagon Ride Pick-up/Drop-off

Cowboy Roping

Pumpkin Patch

Petting Zoo

Pony Rides

Tile Maze

Barnyard Basketball

Barnyard Rollers

Tug-O-War

Bubble Station

Peach Mountain

Farm Animals (Seasonal)

Tether Ball

Musician Spotlight

“Growing up on a ranch in Oklahoma, I know how important agriculture is and I love being involved with something that brings more people out to farms across the country for good wholesome fun,” McEntire said.

The country singer is expected to release a corresponding album “Not That Fancy” with stripped-down versions of some of her most iconic songs as well as a brand-new track on Oct. 6.

For more information about the orchard call (830) 997-8422 or visit fredericksburgmaze.com.