Dripping Springs Pumpkin Festival kicks off in September, finds new home for 2024

DRIPPING SPRINGS, Texas – Fans of the beloved Dripping Springs Pumpkin Festival can rejoice after officials announced that the event will be returning in 2024.

Festival officials previously stated that 2023 would be the last year after organizers were initially unable to secure a new location for next year.

“We are excited to announce that the Dripping Springs Pumpkin Festival has found a new home,” said Christopher Durst, Dripping Springs Pumpkin Festival Co-founder and Producer. “Our new location provides us an opportunity to really grow the festival, which in turn allows us to do even more for our community; it’s truly a win-win situation.”

A spokesperson for the festival said the 2024 location — also in Hays County — would be announced at a later date.

The new location also allows organizers to help launch another holiday-themed bash.

Durst said they’re now able to launch the “long-awaited Christmas festival” in 2024.

For fall lovers looking to celebrate this year, the 2023 Dripping Springs Pumpkin Festival will take place over six uniquely-themed weekends from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sept 23 through Oct. 29 at the Dr. Pound Historical Farmstead, located at 419 Founders Park Road in Dripping Springs.

There will be more than 50 fall-inspired games, activities and attractions at the festival in addition to local live music, a courtyard marketplace featuring family-friendly products and a selection of food and beverages.

GAMES ACTIVITIES ATTRACTIONS FOOD & BEVERAGE Barnyard Volley 3D Impression Art Armadillo Races Afuga Coffee Buckaroo Bullseye Barrel Rides ($5) Balloon Art ($5+) Cilantro Tacos Country Corn Hole Bouncy Bull Riding Caricature Art ($15+) Connor’s Creamery Dueling Outlaws Camel Rides ($6) Courtyard Marketplace Downtown Burgers Farmstead Football Chalk Graffiti Dee Jay Bones Downtown Hotdogs Hen House Scramble Crazy Corn Pit Face Painting ($5+) El Mariachi Tacos Hillbilly Horseshoes Exotic Petting Zoo ($3+) Fowl Play Bingo Fitzhugh Brewing Kids Axe Throwing Giant Legos Henna Art ($5+) Grilled Street Corn Pioneer Bowling LED Seesaws Littles Pickin’ Patch I Panini Sandwiches Potato Sack Races Lil’ Monster Maze Live Music Italian Gelato Pumpkin Patch Pong Mount Haymore Lost Souls Cemetery Kids Food Truck The Rooster Run Parakeet Encounter ($3) Photo Ops K.O. BBQ Pony Rides ($6) Pumpkin Patch Pecos Pete’s Teas Pumpkin Painting ($10) Swing Village Pop It Like It’s Hot Ropin’ Cowboy Turkey Races Smoked Turkey Legs Sound Garden Solaro Estate Winery Spin Art ($10) Wetzel’s Pretzels Tie-Dye Interactive ($10+)

Admission to the Dripping Springs Pumpkin Festival is $15 per person. Children ages three and younger are free, as well as seniors ages 65 and up. Advance tickets can be purchased online. All sales are final for this rain-or-shine event. Parking is free.

Cash, cards and Apple Pay will all be accepted forms of payment, according to festival officials. There will also be ATMs onsite.

Weekend themes, provided by festival organizers, are:

Weekend 1: Scarecrow Disco - Sept. 23 and 24

Fall Celebration Kickoff

DJ Henry Invisible

Foam Dance Party

KASE 101 & Anne Hudson

Live Country Music

Promotional Giveaways

Museum Reopening

Autumnal Equinox

Attendees are encouraged to wear scarecrow costumes.

Weekend 2: Butterfly Jubilee - Sept. 30 and Oct. 1

Live Butterfly Releases

Educational Interactive

Butterfly Merchandise

Butterfly Pea Lemonade

National Love People Day

National Ghost Hunting Day

International Music Day

Attendees are encouraged to wear butterfly costumes.

Weekend 3: Celebration of Indigenous Tradition - Oct. 7 and 8

Kalpulli Ayolopaktzin - Oct. 7 at 1 p.m and 4 p.m. Ceremonial Aztec Dancing Maize, tacos and merchandise

Comanche Indian - Oct. 8 at 1 p.m and 4 p.m. Intertribal Exhibition Ceremonial Song and Dance Frye bread and merchandise



Weekend 4: Pioneer Palooza - Oct. 14 and 15

Texas Trick Riders

Annie Oakley Sharp Shooting

Bullwhip Cracking

Follies Shootout

Hollywood Horse Show

Striker the Pony

Trick Ropin’

Authentic Texas BBQ

Smoked Turkey Legs

National Costume Swap Day

Attendees are encouraged to wear country western attire.

Annular Solar Eclipse - Oct. 14

“The Ring of Fire” - The eclipse is expected to be visible in the area from 10:24 a.m.-1:32 p.m.

Free solar eclipse viewing glasses while supplies last.

Weekend 5: Bubble Extravaganza - Oct. 21 and 22

Bubble Shows

Bubble Interactives

Bubble Machines

Roaming Performers

Foam Dance Party

National Sweetest Day

Attendees are encouraged to bring bubble makers.

Weekend 6: Pumpkin Jamboree - Oct. 28 and 29

Pumpkin Painting

Golden Pumpkins

The Great Pumpkin

Trick-or-treating

New Hunter’s Full Moon

National Trick or Treat Day

Attendees are encouraged to wear Halloween costumes.

A portion of the proceeds from the festival benefit the five-acre Dr. Pound Historical Farmstead, including the farmstead’s Pound House, which is included on the National Register of Historic Places. Additionally, the Pound House has been a Texas State Historical Landmark since 1965.

Outside food and beverages are allowed. Picnic baskets and small coolers are welcome but no glass containers or alcoholic beverages will be allowed inside the festival grounds.

The festival website states that the grounds are ADA-compliant.

Dripping Springs is a roughly 90-minute drive from downtown San Antonio.