The Dos and Don’t of transplanting your plants 🌱

We are getting ready to plant our Fall vegetables in the KSAT Garden, but first, we have to clear out the garden bed. Instead of tossing some of the plants, I’d like to try to transplant some of them — like a Passion Flower vine that took over the bed and started growing organically.

We are getting ready to plant our Fall vegetables in the KSAT Garden, but first, we have to clear out the garden bed.

Instead of tossing some of the plants, I’d like to try to transplant some of them — like a Passion Flower vine that took over the bed and started growing organically.

I don’t want to toss it because it’s great for pollinators, and one this size costs a lot of money at a nursery, so I’m going to transplant it to another location.

**Disclaimer — There is a 90 percent chance it’s going to die. Ideally, you want to transplant when it’s cooler temps not winter or triple-digit heat— but since it’s September and still 100 degrees, it’s now or never. Plus, you’re not a real gardener until you kill a handful of plants.

Here is how you do it correctly:

Transplant in the Fall or Spring when the temperature is mild, not during a heat wave or super cold temperatures.

First, find the location of where it’s going to go and check for sun vs. shady areas. Prepare your soil depending on what your plants need.

Cut back some of the original plant so it can conserve energy.

Before you take your plant out, first dig a nice-sized hole for plenty of room, deep and wide enough for the root ball. You don’t want to make it too shallow or too deep. Keep it similar to its original depth.

Gently dig up your plant by finding the roots. You want to dig up the entire root ball with some of the original soil intact.

Replant it ASAP! Don’t let the roots be exposed for too long. Wrap it in burlap or a tarp if you have to drive it somewhere.

Put some compost down at the bottom of your hole for the roots, fill it with the root ball, then add some more compost on top.

If your plant is a climber, make sure it has a place to spread its wings.

Water! Water! Water! Every day for about a week and keep an eye on it.

Good luck and happy planting.