H-E-B releasing conservation-focused documentary films as part of ‘Our Texas, Our Future’ campaign

One of the films focuses on the research of black bears in the Borderlands of West Texas.

SAN ANTONIO – H-E-B partnered with award-winning Texas filmmakers to release five documentaries showcasing conservation stories across the state.

Under its “Our Texas, Our Future” campaign, the films bring attention to the work various organizations are doing in Texas to protect wildlife habitats, save endangered animal species and showcase the beauty of Texas.

Leslie Sweet, who serves as the Managing Director of Sustainability and Environmental Affairs with H-E-B, reiterated the company’s support of the filmmakers.

“We’re excited to support these passionate filmmakers and their mission to tell important stories that we hope will inspire people to celebrate and protect the diverse habitats, unique wildlife, and beautiful landscapes across Texas,” Sweet said.

Austin-based Fin and Fur Films, which specializes in wildlife and adventure stories, worked with H-E-B to produce the documentaries.

Ben Masters, who leads Fin and Fur, directed one of the films. Masters is known for his work on the documentary “The River and the Wall,” which premiered at the SXSW festival in 2019.

Masters expressed gratitude to see H-E-B’s commitment to wildlife conservation and sustainability.

“It fills me with hope to see such a respected company support conservation initiatives statewide to help ensure that Texas always has the wildlife and wild places that we all love,” Masters said.

Several films have already been screened at film festivals nationwide, including the International Wildlife Film Festival and the Hill Country Film Festival.

According to a press release, the five films will be screened as part of the Alamo Drafthouse’s Rolling Roadshow, an immersive viewing experience for guests at Guadalupe River State Park on Nov. 4. More details will be released closer to the screening date.

The five films are:

“A Century Celebration: Texas State Parks” (Directed by Ben Masters, Runtime: 9 minutes)

The film guides viewers through the lands that make up Texas’ State Parks. As state parks celebrate their 100-year anniversary in 2023, the film encourages Texans to get out and enjoy the diversity of wildlife and landscapes that make up the parks.

“Batsies” (Directed by Elizabeth Unger, Runtime: 15 minutes)

Following the work of wildlife biologists from Texas State, the film follows the work undertaken to protect Texas’ delicate bat population and encourage the next generation of conservationists.

“Redfish Revival” (Directed by Shannon Vandiver, Runtime: 16 minutes)

The Redfish population in the Gulf Coast nearly declined due to overfishing. With the diligent work of a passionate group of Houston fishermen, conservation efforts and legislation were put in place to preserve the Redfish. Vandiver’s film explores the efforts to minimize overfishing while encouraging responsibly raised seafood and sustainability.

“Second Chance” (Directed by Austin Alvarado, Runtime: 22 minutes)

Driven out of Texas in the early 1900s, black bears have steadily returned since the 1990s. The film documents the research efforts of black bears at the Borderlands Research Institute in Alpine, Texas. Alvarado follows conservationists, researchers and ranchers in West Texas who are learning to observe, study and live alongside the fascinating animals.

“Ranching with Ocelots” (Directed by Shannon Vandiver, Runtime: 12 minutes)

Ocelots remain one of the most endangered cats in the United States; fewer than 120 remain in the wild. Ranchers deep in South Texas are working to preserve a shared landscape between Texas’ ocelot population and cattle ranching.