San Antonio ACS says to leave bats alone amid surge in calls; only report sick, injured animals 🦇

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio is seeing a surge in bat-related calls and they’re hoping to help alleviate some common misconceptions about these incredible creatures so people know what to do when they see one.

Bats, which are the only flying mammals in the world, are a vital part of the ecosystem and raising awareness and educating the public about the importance of bats is key to their sustainability and survival.

Why are bats so vital? Animal Care Services officials list the following reasons:

Pollinators: Bats are considered to be within the top 5 pollinators in Texas! They help pollinate many plants including some of our favorite fruits like bananas, mangoes, and agave.

Insect Control: Bats are natural pest controllers, devouring countless insects like mosquitoes and agricultural pests every night.

Seed Dispersion: They spread seeds by eating fruits and then depositing the seeds in new locations through their droppings, aiding in reforestation.

The world’s largest bat colony can actually be found just 20 minutes outside downtown San Antonio at Bracken Cave. The Mexican free-tailed bats at Bracken Cave each give birth to one pup in June, bringing the total population up to about 20 million bats.

Each of the adult bats will eat their body weight in bugs, or crop pests, every night, saving farmers in the Texas Hill Country hundreds of thousands of dollars every season. It also helps cut down on pesticides farmers use, which helps keep chemicals out of the air and out of the crops.

According to Batcon.org, without bats’ pollination and seed-dispersing services, local ecosystems could gradually collapse as plants fail to provide food and cover for wildlife species near the base of the food chain

So how can we safely coexist with bats? Here’s what ACS suggests:

Secure Entry Points: Ensure that your home is sealed against bat entry. Repair any holes or gaps in your attic, roof, or walls.

Install Bat Boxes: Provide alternative roosting sites by installing bat boxes in your garden or nearby trees. Check out @batconservationinternational for a Provide alternative roosting sites by installing bat boxes in your garden or nearby trees. Check out @batconservationinternational for a step-by-step guide

Outdoor Lighting: Use motion-activated outdoor lights to deter bats from roosting in unwanted areas.

Yard Maintenance: Keep your yard tidy to reduce hiding spots for insects, which attract bats.

Never Handle Bats: Bats are a vector species for rabies virus. If you find a bat, it’s best to leave it be. If the bat appears to be sick or injured, please make a report by dialing 3-1-1 or online by visiting saacs.info/311.

Bats are not dangerous and are considered a keystone species that is vital to certain ecosystems.

If you want more information about bats and how you can help save this incredible species, click here.

The world’s largest bat colony can be found at Bracken Cave, just 20 minutes outside the city of San Antonio.

Editor’s note: The video attached to this article is from a previous report.