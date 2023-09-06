San Antonio Zoo offers free, unlimited rides at Kiddie Park with weekday zoo admission in September

SAN ANTONIO – If you plan to visit the San Antonio Zoo on a weekday this September, you’ll be able to stretch your dollar a little further with unlimited free rides at the Kiddie Park.

Anyone who purchases zoo admission will get unlimited rides for children ages 1-12 at Kiddie Park. Zoo members also get free, unlimited rides.

The offer is only valid Mondays through Fridays in September.

“Kiddie Park has been a San Antonio gem for nearly 100 years,” said Tim Morrow, San Antonio Zoo President and CEO. “This is a great opportunity for the whole family to come out and enjoy the zoo and free rides!”

Unlimited ride bands are typically $14 each and individual ride tickets usually sell for $3 each.

The Kiddie Park is located just outside the San Antonio Zoo and is open from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Sundays through Fridays and 9 a.m.-10 p.m. on Saturdays throughout the summer.

