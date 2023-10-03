2 San Antonio resorts named best in Southwest by Conde Nast Traveler

SAN ANTONIO – Two San Antonio resorts have been given top honors on a “best of” list by a popular travel website.

La Cantera Resort & Spa has been recognized once again by Conde Nast Traveler as the No. 1 resort in the Southwest. JW Marriott San Antonio Hill Country Resort and Spa came in at No. 2.

“We are absolutely thrilled and deeply grateful to be recognized as the #1 Resort in Texas and the Southwest by Condé Nast Traveler’s esteemed readers for a second time,” says Camila Frederico, general manager of La Cantera Resort & Spa. The resort was also given the top spot in 2022.

More than 520,000 Condé Nast Traveler readers submitted responses rating their travel experiences across the globe to provide a full snapshot of the top places they anticipate revisiting, according to a press release.

La Cantera Resort & Spa scored 99.13 out of 100 for the publication’s list and JW Marriott San Antonio Hill Country Resort and Spa scored a 99.04.

For the full list of resort winners in Conde Nast’s Choice Awards, click here.