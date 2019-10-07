83ºF

UPDATE: Grammy-winning duo Dan + Shay reschedule San Antonio show over coronavirus spread

New show set for Aug. 1

Mary Claire Patton, Digital Journalist

Tags: Coronavirus, Dan + Shay
SAN ANTONIOUpdate: Dan + Shay have decided to postpone their San Antonio show due to rising concerns over the new coronavirus.

The concert has been rescheduled for Aug. 1. It will still take place at the AT&T Center.

They released the following statement on Thursday:

"Well, here we are. March 12, 2020, sitting in a bus parked outside Wells Fargo Arena, making a statement we never thought we’d have to make. After the mandatory postponement of our Philadelphia show, and several others in the coming weeks, we have made the collective decision (with our team and health officials) to postpone the spring leg of THE (ARENA) TOUR. These shows mean the world to us, and it was important that they be postponed and not canceled, but more than the shows, our fans mean the world to us, and protecting their safety is the number one priority. We want the shows to be memorable, and not experienced with fear.

Thank you all for your patience and understanding. It is a strange, strange time for all of us, but we felt this was the right thing to do. We hope that everyone can make their city’s rescheduled date, but if not, refunds will become available at the point of purchase. Stay safe out there.”

Original: Save the date country music fans -- Dan + Shay are bringing their arena tour to San Antonio on March 19.

The Grammy-winning country crooners will be performing at the AT&T Center and just wrapped their time on tour with Florida Georgia Line.

Dan + Shay just released a single with Justin Bieber called "10,000 Hours," which already has more than 30 million streams worldwide.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. and can be purchased at ATTCenter.com or Ticketmaster.com.

Their full touring schedule is below:

Date

City

Venue

March 6, 2020

Nashville, TN

Bridgestone Arena

March 12, 2020

Philadelphia, PA

Wells Fargo Center

March 13, 2020

Charlottesville, VA

John Paul Jones Arena

March 14, 2020

Greenville, SC

Bon Secours Wellness Arena

March 19, 2020

San Antonio, TX

AT&T Center

March 20, 2020

Tulsa, OK

BOK Center

March 21, 2020

Dallas, TX

American Airlines Center

March 26, 2020

Grand Rapids, MI

Van Andel Arena

March 27, 2020

Louisville, KY

KFC Yum! Center

March 28, 2020

Greensboro, NC

Greensboro Coliseum

April 9, 2020

Kansas City, MO

Sprint Center

April 10, 2020

Minneapolis, MN

Target Center

April 11, 2020

Milwaukee, WI

Fiserv Forum

April 16, 2020

Indianapolis, IN

Bankers Life Fieldhouse

April 17, 2020

Chicago, IL

United Center

April 18, 2020

Omaha, NE

CHI Health Center

September 17, 2020

North Little Rock, AR

Simmons Bank Arena f.k.a. Verizon Arena

September 18, 2020

St. Louis, MO

Enterprise Center

September 19, 2020

Detroit, MI

Little Caesars Arena

September 24, 2020

Washington, DC

Capital One Arena

September 25, 2020

New York, NY

Madison Square Garden

September 26, 2020

Pittsburgh, PA

PPG Paints Arena

October 1, 2020

Orlando, FL

Amway Center

October 2, 2020

Atlanta, GA

State Farm Arena

October 3, 2020

New Orleans, LA

Smoothie King Center

October 9, 2020

Boston, MA

TD Garden

October 10, 2020*

Uncasville , CT

Mohegan Sun Arena

October 11, 2020

Hershey, PA

Giant Center

October 15, 2020

Denver, CO

Pepsi Center

October 16, 2020

Salt Lake City, UT

Vivint Smart Home Arena

October 17, 2020

Las Vegas, NV

T-Mobile Arena

October 21, 2020

Glendale, AZ

Gila River Arena

October 23, 2020

San Francisco, CA

Chase Center

October 24, 2020

Sacramento, CA

Golden 1 Center

October 29, 2020

Boise, ID

ExtraMile Arena

October 30, 2020

Portland, OR

Moda Center

October 31, 2020

Tacoma, WA

Tacoma Dome

