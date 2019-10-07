UPDATE: Grammy-winning duo Dan + Shay reschedule San Antonio show over coronavirus spread

SAN ANTONIO – Update: Dan + Shay have decided to postpone their San Antonio show due to rising concerns over the new coronavirus.

The concert has been rescheduled for Aug. 1. It will still take place at the AT&T Center.

They released the following statement on Thursday:

"Well, here we are. March 12, 2020, sitting in a bus parked outside Wells Fargo Arena, making a statement we never thought we’d have to make. After the mandatory postponement of our Philadelphia show, and several others in the coming weeks, we have made the collective decision (with our team and health officials) to postpone the spring leg of THE (ARENA) TOUR. These shows mean the world to us, and it was important that they be postponed and not canceled, but more than the shows, our fans mean the world to us, and protecting their safety is the number one priority. We want the shows to be memorable, and not experienced with fear.

Thank you all for your patience and understanding. It is a strange, strange time for all of us, but we felt this was the right thing to do. We hope that everyone can make their city’s rescheduled date, but if not, refunds will become available at the point of purchase. Stay safe out there.”

Original: Save the date country music fans -- Dan + Shay are bringing their arena tour to San Antonio on March 19.

The Grammy-winning country crooners will be performing at the AT&T Center and just wrapped their time on tour with Florida Georgia Line.

Dan + Shay just released a single with Justin Bieber called "10,000 Hours," which already has more than 30 million streams worldwide.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. and can be purchased at ATTCenter.com or Ticketmaster.com.

Their full touring schedule is below: