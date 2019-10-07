UPDATE: Grammy-winning duo Dan + Shay reschedule San Antonio show over coronavirus spread
New show set for Aug. 1
SAN ANTONIO – Update: Dan + Shay have decided to postpone their San Antonio show due to rising concerns over the new coronavirus.
The concert has been rescheduled for Aug. 1. It will still take place at the AT&T Center.
They released the following statement on Thursday:
"Well, here we are. March 12, 2020, sitting in a bus parked outside Wells Fargo Arena, making a statement we never thought we’d have to make. After the mandatory postponement of our Philadelphia show, and several others in the coming weeks, we have made the collective decision (with our team and health officials) to postpone the spring leg of THE (ARENA) TOUR. These shows mean the world to us, and it was important that they be postponed and not canceled, but more than the shows, our fans mean the world to us, and protecting their safety is the number one priority. We want the shows to be memorable, and not experienced with fear.
Thank you all for your patience and understanding. It is a strange, strange time for all of us, but we felt this was the right thing to do. We hope that everyone can make their city’s rescheduled date, but if not, refunds will become available at the point of purchase. Stay safe out there.”
Original: Save the date country music fans -- Dan + Shay are bringing their arena tour to San Antonio on March 19.
The Grammy-winning country crooners will be performing at the AT&T Center and just wrapped their time on tour with Florida Georgia Line.
Dan + Shay just released a single with Justin Bieber called "10,000 Hours," which already has more than 30 million streams worldwide.
Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. and can be purchased at ATTCenter.com or Ticketmaster.com.
Their full touring schedule is below:
|
Date
|
City
|
Venue
|
March 6, 2020
|
Nashville, TN
|
Bridgestone Arena
|
March 12, 2020
|
Philadelphia, PA
|
Wells Fargo Center
|
March 13, 2020
|
Charlottesville, VA
|
John Paul Jones Arena
|
March 14, 2020
|
Greenville, SC
|
Bon Secours Wellness Arena
|
March 19, 2020
|
San Antonio, TX
|
AT&T Center
|
March 20, 2020
|
Tulsa, OK
|
BOK Center
|
March 21, 2020
|
Dallas, TX
|
American Airlines Center
|
March 26, 2020
|
Grand Rapids, MI
|
Van Andel Arena
|
March 27, 2020
|
Louisville, KY
|
KFC Yum! Center
|
March 28, 2020
|
Greensboro, NC
|
Greensboro Coliseum
|
April 9, 2020
|
Kansas City, MO
|
Sprint Center
|
April 10, 2020
|
Minneapolis, MN
|
Target Center
|
April 11, 2020
|
Milwaukee, WI
|
Fiserv Forum
|
April 16, 2020
|
Indianapolis, IN
|
Bankers Life Fieldhouse
|
April 17, 2020
|
Chicago, IL
|
United Center
|
April 18, 2020
|
Omaha, NE
|
CHI Health Center
|
September 17, 2020
|
North Little Rock, AR
|
Simmons Bank Arena f.k.a. Verizon Arena
|
September 18, 2020
|
St. Louis, MO
|
Enterprise Center
|
September 19, 2020
|
Detroit, MI
|
Little Caesars Arena
|
September 24, 2020
|
Washington, DC
|
Capital One Arena
|
September 25, 2020
|
New York, NY
|
Madison Square Garden
|
September 26, 2020
|
Pittsburgh, PA
|
PPG Paints Arena
|
October 1, 2020
|
Orlando, FL
|
Amway Center
|
October 2, 2020
|
Atlanta, GA
|
State Farm Arena
|
October 3, 2020
|
New Orleans, LA
|
Smoothie King Center
|
October 9, 2020
|
Boston, MA
|
TD Garden
|
October 10, 2020*
|
Uncasville , CT
|
Mohegan Sun Arena
|
October 11, 2020
|
Hershey, PA
|
Giant Center
|
October 15, 2020
|
Denver, CO
|
Pepsi Center
|
October 16, 2020
|
Salt Lake City, UT
|
Vivint Smart Home Arena
|
October 17, 2020
|
Las Vegas, NV
|
T-Mobile Arena
|
October 21, 2020
|
Glendale, AZ
|
Gila River Arena
|
October 23, 2020
|
San Francisco, CA
|
Chase Center
|
October 24, 2020
|
Sacramento, CA
|
Golden 1 Center
|
October 29, 2020
|
Boise, ID
|
ExtraMile Arena
|
October 30, 2020
|
Portland, OR
|
Moda Center
|
October 31, 2020
|
Tacoma, WA
|
Tacoma Dome
