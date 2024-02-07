SAPD, Crime Stoppers seek culprit in aggravated robbery at Family Dollar

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are looking for the person responsible for an aggravated robbery that happened at a Family Dollar at the end of January.

The incident happened just after 5 p.m. on Jan. 28 at a Family Dollar in the 2300 block of Castroville Road, not far from Southwest 36th Street and Highway 90.

According to police, the suspect (seen above) walked into the store and pointed a handgun at the victim and demanded money from the cash registers.

The man fled prior to officers arriving. He has not been found.

Anyone with any knowledge of the incident is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (210) 224-STOP.

Tips can also be texted to CRIMES (274637) or by visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest.