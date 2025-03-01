Don’t forget to spring forward! Daylight saving time begins Sunday, March 9

SAN ANTONIO – It’s that time of year to spring forward as daylight saving time returns on Sunday, March 9.

The official time change occurs at 2 a.m., but for those who go to bed earlier, it’s a good idea to set clocks forward before turning in for the night.

Smartphones should automatically adjust their clocks, but you’ll need to manually change the time on your car radio, oven, alarm clock, and other standalone clocks around your home.

Not all U.S. states participate in daylight saving time. Hawaii and Arizona do not observe the biannual clock change, but Texas is not exempt from the time change.

