Third suspect arrested over fires at properties linked to UK prime minister

Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer attends a security roundtable meeting at the 6th European Political Community summit on Friday May 16, 2025 in Tirana, Albania. (Leon Neal/Pool via AP)

LONDON – A third man was arrested Monday for a series of fires that targeted property linked to U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer, police said.

The unnamed 34-year-old was arrested in Chelsea, west London, on suspicion of conspiracy to commit arson with intent to endanger life, Metropolitan Police said.

A 26-year-old man was arrested on the same charge Saturday, the day after Roman Lavrynovych, a Ukrainian national, appeared in court on charges of setting fire to Starmer’s personal home, along with a property where he once lived and a small SUV he had sold.

Police didn’t provide the nationality of the second and third suspects.

No injuries were reported from the fires, which occurred on three nights in north London between May 8 and May 12.

Lavrynovych, 21, didn't enter a plea Friday in Westminster Magistrates’ Court to three counts of arson with intent to endanger life.

A prosecutor said there was no explanation for the crimes and that Lavrynovych denied setting the fires.

Starmer and his family had moved into the prime minister’s official Downing Street residence after he was elected in July.