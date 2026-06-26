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Tallest building in Beijing is damaged after small airplane reportedly crashed into it

Associated Press

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A passerby tries to take photo of the damage on the Citic Tower also known as Zun Tower in Beijing, China, Friday, June 26, 2026. (AP Photo/Han Guan Ng)
The surface of the Citic Tower also known as Zun Tower is damaged in Beijing, China, Friday, June 26, 2026. (AP Photo/Han Guan Ng)
Police close off a road leading to the Citic Tower also known as Zun Tower after its facade was damaged in Beijing, Cina, Friday, June 26, 2026. (AP Photo/Han Guan Ng)
The surface of the Citic Tower also known as Zun Tower is damaged in Beijing,, Friday, June 26, 2026. (AP Photo/Han Guan Ng)

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

A passerby tries to take photo of the damage on the Citic Tower also known as Zun Tower in Beijing, China, Friday, June 26, 2026. (AP Photo/Han Guan Ng)

BEIJING – Beijing’s tallest building showed signs of damage on Friday as images and videos shared on social media appeared to show debris from a small aircraft near the skyscraper.

While the images were consistent with the location, it was not possible to independently confirm their authenticity and they were quickly removed from the internet.

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Hong Kong-based newspaper South China Morning Post reported that a small airplane crashed into the CITIC Tower, also known as China Zun, in Beijing’s Central Business District.

Photos showed what appeared to be a hole or broken glass on one side of the building.

Heavy police presence, as well as fire engines and ambulances were seen outside the skyscraper, which stands at 528 meters (1,732 feet.)

The cause of the incident was not immediately clear, and authorities have not issued a statement on the incident.

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

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