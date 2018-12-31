7-year-old girl killed in drive-by near Houston-area Walmart

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - A drive-by shooting near a Houston-area Walmart killed a 7-year-old girl and wounded her mother Sunday morning.

The woman was leaving the parking lot of the Harris County store near Wallisville and the Beltway around 7 a.m. with a vehicle filled with four girls, ages 7 to 15, said Harris County Sheriff's Office Maj. Jesse Razo, when a man driving a red pickup truck pulled up alongside them and opened fire.

The girl, since identified as Jazmine Burns, and her mother, LaPorsha Washington, 30, were hit. Washington sped south on the Beltway before making a U-turn and stopping on the other side.

Jazmine was pronounced dead at the scene, Razo said, while Washington, who was hit in the arm, was taken to the hospital. She is expected to survive.

The three surviving girls are shaken and devastated, Razo said.

"We are going to use all resources available to bring this killer to justice," Razo said.

He also urged the killer to turn himself in.

"We will be looking for you. We will locate you. We will find you," Razo said.

