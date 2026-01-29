Nice today, but another front arrives this evening

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS
- MILD AFTERNOON: Temps near 70 this afternoon
- FRONT THIS EVENING: Cooler Friday, even colder Saturday
- HARD FREEZE SUNDAY AM: Temps dip into the mid-20s again
FORECAST
TODAY
San Antonio is expected to avoid a freeze this morning, however, it’ll still be cold. Despite occasional high clouds, we’ll warm into the upper-60s this afternoon.
COLD FRONT THIS EVENING
A front will move through after sunset, giving us gusty winds and bringing a gradual cool-down. Temperatures tomorrow will start in the 30s and only reach the mid-50s for a high. Skies will go from mostly cloudy to clear skies late in the day.
REINFORCING SHOT OF COLD AIR SATURDAY, HARD FREEZE SUNDAY AM
Saturday will be our coldest day in the extended forecast, as a reinforcing shot of cold air moves through. Gusty winds will make it feel fairly chilly. Expect sunny skies and highs in the 40s. By Sunday morning, clear skies, light winds, and dry air will allow temperatures to fall into the mid-20s.
RAIN NEXT WEEK?
It’s possible. Our best shot will come Wednesday with a front. As of now, any rain would be isolated.
