Students help prevent suicide in peers by joining Hope Squads on San Antonio campuses

SAN ANTONIO – It is a path to reducing teen suicides, led by kids themselves.

For the first time, San Antonio schools are adopting groups of students called Hope Squads, trained to help their peers struggling with mental health.

The story is the next in KSAT’s extensive series on kids’ mental health.

Southwest Legacy High School junior Emily Moreno used to struggle with her mental health.

“Until it got too far, and I just realized yes, I need to talk to someone. There’s more kids like me who suffer in silence that are too scared to speak out,” Moreno said.

When asked what it felt like to finally let her feelings out, she said “it was so much relief.”

“It felt, it was like rainbows and unicorns! I loved it, I felt so comfortable for once,” she said with a beaming smile.

Now she wants to be part of helping other people feel better, too.

That’s why Moreno joined the Hope Squad, a nationwide effort that allows kids themselves to help prevent suicide in their peers.

“I think that having somebody your age means a lot more to a lot of people,” said Southwest Legacy High School senior Noah Reyes.

Reyes is one of at least 30 students on his school’s Hope Squad.

They were all peer-nominated, went through months of training and just announced to the school who they are.

Now they’re ready for kids to confide in them.

“The first thing you do is take them absolutely seriously. Not everybody has friends, that’s the truth, but we kind of serve as a placeholder for those people and kind of a connection to go to other adults,” Reyes said.

If a student is in crisis, the Hope Squad brings that person to one of the counselors on campus from the organization Communities in Schools, which oversees the local Hope Squads.

“Across all of our spaces we have definitely seem more suicidal ideation. And it’s just escalated throughout the years,” said Communities in Schools San Antonio CEO Jessica Weaver.

Weaver said Hope Squads are changing that.

“The research has shown that it has reduced suicide rates and (the program) had not been in San Antonio,” Weaver said.

There are more than 2,000 Hope Squads across the nation, including in Texas. The first in San Antonio are within Southwest, East Central, and Northside ISDs.

“It’s a good feeling knowing that I’m there for the people. And they know I’m there,” Reyes said.

“I just let them know, ‘Hey, it’s okay to talk, I’m always here for you no matter what, and I don’t want you to feel this way, and just put it out on social media and have no one to talk to,’” Moreno said.

It’s proof that just a little bit of hope can change everything.

Any district interested in setting up a Hope Squad at one of their campuses can call Communities in Schools at 210-520-8440, email cissa@cissa.org or visit the website.

If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, there is help. Call 988 or text TALK to 741-741. If there is an immediate danger, call 911.

You can also reach out to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP) or the National Alliance of Mental Illness (NAMI) at 210-223-7233 (SAFE) or 800-316-9241. You can also text NAMI to 741-741.

If you are not in crisis but need someone to talk to, or want to ask for services for yourself or a loved one, call NAMI’s Warm Line at (210) 939-9999.

