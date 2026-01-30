Pickup Lines: Victory Capital CEO David Brown on finding home, from tough Philly roots to Spurs partnership

SAN ANTONIO – The latest episode of Pickup Lines features Victory Capital CEO David Brown, who relocated to San Antonio in 2020 and helped secure a major naming-rights partnership with the San Antonio Spurs.

Brown grew up in a divorced household in a tough area outside Philadelphia, saying there was “a lot of love” at home, but not many material things. He believes those early struggles still guide his perspective today.

“I’m where I am because of my childhood, not in spite of my childhood,” Brown said.

He credits basketball with helping change the direction of his life, calling it an outlet that taught discipline and kept him away from negative influences. Brown said that without the sport, his path could have ended very differently.

Brown’s career in finance began after college, when he earned his CPA and took a job at Ernst & Young, working with investment management clients. That exposure sparked a deeper interest in the markets and eventually led him to Victory Capital, where he joined in 2004 — expecting it to be temporary, but ultimately building a decades-long career.

Victory Capital’s move to San Antonio took shape after the company acquired USAA’s investment management business. The headquarters relocation was announced in November 2019, and Brown moved in June 2020, during the height of the pandemic.

As a lifelong basketball fan, Brown said he quickly connected with the Spurs, leading to Victory Capital becoming the sponsor of the team’s performance center near La Cantera — a deal he says grew out of shared values and a community focus.

When asked what advice he’d give families about money, Brown’s message was simple: Start early, invest consistently, and don’t panic during market swings.

“It’s time in the market, not timing the market,” he said.

Now, Brown says his family is fully rooted in San Antonio, and the city has become home.

“I get it,” he said. “This is home for us now.”

Watch the full Pickup Lines with David Brown in the video player above.

More Pickup Lines episodes:

Ernie Zuniga started Pickup Lines, a digital talk show, straight from his vehicle. The segments feature a diverse range of guests, including executives, small business owners, and everyday individuals, as they share personal journeys, news, and stories.