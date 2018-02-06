8-year-old boy dies after mother accidentally runs him over

SAN ANTONIO - An 8-year-old boy died after his mother accidentally ran him over Sunday night, according to police.

Authorities were called to the parking lot of an apartment complex in the 6900 block of North Vandiver Road around 6 p.m. and found 8-year-old Jayden Herrera had been run over.

Police said the boy's mother was pulling in to the complex when the accident happened.

Carlos Ortiz, a public information officer with the San Antonio Police Department, said the woman's kids were playing on the sidewalk in front of the apartment when she accidentally hit the accelerator and struck Herrera with her car.

First responders rushed Herrera to University Hospital where he later died.

The boy's mother will not face any charges in his death.

