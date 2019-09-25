Accused killer screams, sobs during SAPD interview

SAN ANTONIO - Following his arrest after the shooting death of his girlfriend, Cameron Roby sobbed as he was escorted to jail after his interview with detectives the night of April 26, 2018.

During the interview, which was played for the jury during Roby's murder trial Wednesday, he screamed, paced about and sobbed as he insisted the shooting was an accident and that he loved his girlfriend, Adrienne Dameron.

According to earlier testimony in the trial, a witness said the couple had argued over Dameron's drug use.

At one point, John Harvey, who shared his apartment with the couple on Goldfield Drive, testified that Roby, 34, pointed a gun at Dameron's head and ordered her to be quiet.

The next thing Harvey said he heard was a gunshot, and he saw Dameron slump to the floor mortally wounded.

Harvey testified that Roby intentionally pulled the trigger.

Asked if he thought the shooting was an accident, he said, "No."

Roby's lawyer, Martin Guerra, would not say whether his client will testify.

"That's a work in progress," Guerra said.

If he is convicted on a murder charge, Roby could face a maximum sentence of life in prison.

Testimony will continue Thursday in Judge Velia Meza's 226th District Court.

