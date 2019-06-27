Affidavit: Member of car theft ring caught breaking into vehicle

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas - A member of a local car theft crew was arrested after he was caught trying to break into a vehicle in Southeast Bexar County.

Alfred Hernandez, 25, was taken into custody.

According to an arrest warrant affidavit, on May 12 a Bexar County Sheriff's Office sergeant caught Hernandez breaking into a Ford F-250 truck in the 3100 block of Southeast Military Drive, not far from Goliad Road and Brooks City Base.

The affidavit said Hernandez and another person were seen trying to get inside the vehicle and that both had several outstanding warrants relating to additional thefts.

Deputies said Hernandez confessed to working in the organized crime operation and said that it targeted vehicles on the Southeast and South Side of San Antonio.

Hernandez admitted that he and his crew broke into numerous cars to steal property at Brooks City Base.

He is charged with theft of a vehicle.

