After dispute over dirty laundry, San Antonio man threatens to stab stepdad: BCSO

SAN ANTONIO - A 19-year-old man is accused of threatening to stab his stepdad after the pair got into a dispute over the teenager doing his own laundry, according to an arrest affidavit.

The suspect, Edward Coronado Jr., was taken into custody Wednesday after being on the run for nearly a month, according to online jail records.

On July 18, the man shared details with deputies of the incident. He said it began when he told his "stepdaughter to give (Coronado) his laundry so he could wash it" himself.

Coronado overheard the conversation and intervened, telling his stepdad "he had no business telling his sister anything," according to the affidavit.

The man told deputies he noticed his other stepson had a large amount of laundry, so he instructed the boy to remove "(Coronado's) clothing from the pile because (Coronado) is 19-years-old and (he's) capable of doing his laundry," the affidavit said.

When the man told Coronado that his siblings are not going to be doing everything for him, Coronado pulled out a knife and told his stepdad, "I'll stab you like I stabbed that fool, Alonso," according to the affidavit.

The affidavit doesn't mention who Alonso is or provide details about the other incident.

While the man ran to his bedroom to retrieve a handgun and call 911, Coronado grabbed another handgun from a backpack and told his fiancee – who was trying to de-escalate the situation – that he was going to shoot his stepdad if he came back, according to the affidavit.

Deputies said the man stayed in his bedroom and Coronado fled before they arrived at the home.

Coronado faces an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charge. He has since been released from the Bexar County Jail after posting $75,000 bail, according to online jail records.

Online jail records show Coronado had been out on bond for a separate incident but similar charge that happened April 8. Deputies did not provide information regarding that incident.

Coronado has been previously charged with making a terroristic threat, assault causing bodily injury and failure to identify himself, online records show.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.