Homeowners in Cibolo, Schertz say burglars kicking in doors, stealing firearms

At least three agencies are working to connect a string of home burglaries in Schertz and Cibolo.

In the past three weeks, home burglaries spiked far past typical numbers in both cities.

Schertz has had 5 to 10 home burglaries in that time span. Schertz has had nine, which is almost quadruple the number in a typical month.

Saturday alone, there were five home burglaries in Cibolo and three in Schertz. Cibolo Police said they all happened between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m.

Saturday afternoon, around 3 p.m., Archie Jones walked into his Schertz home to find his back door kicked in and his house ransacked. The burglars took jewelry and other property, but targeted his guns.

"They specifically took the newer weapons -- shotguns, pistol, things like that, which is basic home protection guns," he said.

They even hurt his dog.

"I have a big dog, he’s about 80 pounds. The guys came in with him in the house and apparently kicked him pretty hard. He’s got bruised ribs," Jones said.

It was a similar story Saturday for at least two other homeowners in Schertz, and five in Cibolo.

"There were other homes in other neighborhoods that were hit and they've got some video of people," Jones said.

The burglaries happened in Cibolo Vista, Saddle Creek Ranch, Cibolo Valley Ranch and Willow Pointe subdivisions. Cibolo police said the case in Willow Pointe now appears to be unrelated.

The Schertz burglaries were in the Kramer Farm and Belmont Park subdivisions.

Schertz police confirm neighbors submitted surveillance video which helped narrow the search for suspects.

Schertz and Cibolo police said the Bexar County Sheriff's Office made two arrests over the weekend. Both police departments are now connecting them to their cases, saying during those arrests, guns from the burglaries in Cibolo and Schertz were recovered.

None of the three agencies have released the identities or pictures of the suspects, or confirmed details of their arrests.

A joint investigation continues between the Bexar County Sheriff's Office, and Cibolo and Schertz police.They believe more suspects could be involved and are still looking for the majority of the stolen property.

They're also reaching out to Selma police to see if home burglaries there could be related.

