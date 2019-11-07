Aggravated sexual assault suspect killed in officer-involved shooting on SW Side: SAPD

SAN ANTONIO - An aggravated sexual assault suspect is dead after a shooting involving a San Antonio police officer during a Lone Star Fugitive Task Force operation on the Southwest Side, according to the San Antonio Police Department.

The shooting was reported Wednesday night at a Walmart gas station near Southwest Loop 410 and Ray Ellison Boulevard.

San Antonio Police Chief William McManus said the Lone Star Fugitive Task Force was following the suspect, in his 30s, on the Southwest Side, when they boxed him in at the gas station.

When a San Antonio police officer, who is part of the Lone Star Fugitive Task Force, approached the suspect, the officer saw the suspect had a long rifle with a drum magazine attached, McManus said.

"The officer felt compelled to use deadly force, fired, I believe, one time at the suspect, and (the suspect) was subsequently transported to the hospital," McManus said.

McManus told KSAT minutes later that he learned the suspect had died.

Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar said the suspect was involved in a case that happened a couple of days ago. KSAT reported Monday that BCSO was looking for Raul Casas Campos, 34, who is accused of carrying out a brutal sexual assault of his ex-girlfriend. Officials have not confirmed if Campos is the suspect in question.

McManus said officers will continue to process the scene for a few more hours.

