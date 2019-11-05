BCSO deputies searching home of rape suspect for explosives

Bexar County deputies are asking the public to alert authorities if they see Raul Casas Campos, who is wanted for aggravated sexual assault.

After Campos' ex-girlfriend reported the alleged assault to deputies Monday, they staked out his home in the 13000 block of Laguna Road, Sheriff Javier Salazar said.

Deputies arrested one man coming out of the home who had a hand grenade and was wearing a bulletproof vest, Salazar said. Then, a K9 notified deputies that explosives may be in the home.

The search was ongoing late Monday night.

Salazar said Campos lured his ex-girlfriend to the home before he forced her into the house at gunpoint.

Salazar said Campos tied the woman up and brutally sexually assaulted her.

Campos is considered armed and dangerous, Salazar said.

