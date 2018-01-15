Airlines cancel Tuesday flights out of SA Airport due to winter weather conditions

SAN ANTONIO - UPDATE AT 3:20 p.m.:

United Airlines has announced it is canceling four out of the six departing San Antonio flights for Tuesday that are between the hours of 5:15 a.m. through 9:30 a.m.

With United canceling its flights, the total of canceled departing flights out of San Antonio is now at 20.

ORIGINAL STORY:

The San Antonio International Airport announced Monday that two major airlines have already begun canceling flights in light of incoming winter weather conditions that are expected to bring freezing rain and icy road conditions Tuesday morning.

Both American Airlines and Delta Air Lines have made SAIA aware they have canceled 18 departing flights that are scheduled for Tuesday between the hours of 5:15 a.m. through 9:30 a.m.

Attention American Airlines Passengers:

SAT has been made aware that American Airlines has cancelled flights... https://t.co/QoPIlnwexU — San Antonio Airport (@SATairport) January 15, 2018

KSAT-12’s Weather Authority meteorologists were made aware Monday morning that the National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning for San Antonio and the Hill Country areas from midnight Monday through 6 p.m. Tuesday.

A winter storm warning has been issued for San Antonio & the hill country from midnight through 6:00pm tomorrow. Freezing rain, sleet, and some snow will begin overnight. Temperatures will drop through the day tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/CtHx5e9Eah — KSAT-12 Weather (@ksatweather) January 15, 2018

Freezing rain, sleet and some snow will begin during those hours as temperatures drop through Monday into Tuesday.

As of 3 p.m., American and Delta are the only airlines to have canceled their San Antonio flights; however, Southwest Airlines announced on its social media pages it is issuing a “travel advisory” to some cities that may be disrupted due to the "forecast weather conditions.”

Stick with KSAT.com and KSAT-12 as more information on flight cancellations have been released.

