Local News

Public Works: Leona Street to be partially closed near UTSA downtown campus

Underground drainage work will take place from Commerce Street to Houston Street, Public Works says

Christian Riley Dutcher, Digital Journalist

SAN ANTONIO – One block of Leona Street will be closed from Commerce to Houston streets for underground drainage work next week, according to San Antonio Public Works.

The closure will last from Monday, Jan. 12, through Wednesday, Jan. 21, the department said.

During that time, there will be no northbound traffic on Leona Street, Public Works said. Lane closures will be required along Commerce, with one westbound traffic lane open.

According to the department, access to Texas Star Bank and local businesses will be detoured to Houston.

Public Works also said that one lane of Santa Rosa is now open in each direction from Commerce to Houston.

